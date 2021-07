6 July 2021 The Capacity Market (Amendment) Rules 2021 added.

20 August 2020 The Capacity Market (Amendment) (No. 3) Rules 2020 added.

28 July 2020 Added Informal consolidation of Capacity Market Rules July 2020.

3 July 2020 Capacity Market (Amendment) (No.2) Rules 2020 added.

21 January 2020 Capacity Market (Amendment) Rules 2020 added, CM Rules 2014 Keeling schedule (Upcoming Auctions) updated.

30 July 2019 We've added the informal consolidation of Capacity Market Rules (July 2019) and 3 Keeling schedule documents for the Capacity Market Rules 2014.

19 July 2019 We've added the Capacity Market (Amendment) (No. 5) Rules 2019 as a result of them being signed in Parliament on 17 July 2019.

18 June 2019 We've added the Capacity Market (Amendment) (No.4) Rules 2019 and removed: Keeling Schedule (Tranche 1) and Keeling Schedule (Tranche 2) as further amendments to the Capacity Market Rules supersede the changes outlined in these schedules.

6 June 2019 The Capacity Market (Amendment) (No. 3) Rules 2019 added.

1 April 2019 Keeling Schedules for Capacity Market (Amendment) Rules 2019 (Tranches 1 and 2) added.

19 March 2019 The Capacity Market (Amendment) (No. 2) Rules 2019 added.

5 March 2019 Capacity Market Rules 2019 published

21 December 2017 Capacity Market (Amendment) (No. 4) Rules 2017.

2 November 2017 Capacity Market (Amendment) (No. 3) Rules 2017 published

19 September 2017 Updated FAQ's.

25 July 2017 Informal consolidation of Capacity Market Rules July 2017 published.

18 July 2017 Added 'Capacity Market (Amendment) Rules 2017', 'Capacity Market (Amendment) (No 2) Rules 2017' and 'Capacity Market (Amendment) (No. 2) Rules 2015'.

30 March 2017 Updated FAQ's.

2 November 2016 Updated Capacity Market FAQ's.

9 September 2016 Capacity Market Rules frequently asked questions.

15 July 2016 Capacity market rules and regulations.

3 June 2015 Revised Capacity Market Rules.

27 March 2015 Draft Capacity Market (Amendment) Rules 2015

15 October 2014 Capacity Market (Amendment No.2) Rules 2014

29 August 2014 Addition of CM guidance doc

22 August 2014 Capacity Market (Amendment) rules published.