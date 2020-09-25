Log in
Capco : Announces PlatformZero, a Cloud-Based, Low-Code Digital and Automation Solution for Financial Services Institutions

09/25/2020 | 12:32pm EDT

Capco’s PlatformZeroSM eliminates back-office inefficiencies and helps financial institutions improve digitization across the enterprise

Capco, the global management and technology consultancy, today announced the launch of PlatformZeroSM, a fully cloud-based digital and automation solution focused exclusively on the financial services industry. PlatformZero is designed to increase efficiency and eliminate high-cost processes across the back office and improve control and service for end-to-end process digitization.

PlatformZero’s low-code solution helps financial institutions sell and service their clients more effectively. PlatformZero provides a wide range of digital, automation, and integration features and is fully customizable for banking, wealth and insurance industries. It can also be used to provide a better employee experience, resulting in enhanced productivity and significant cost reductions. With PlatformZero, organizations can rapidly onboard and achieve significant efficiencies without the delivery risk, cost and time associated with traditional programs.

Lance Levy, CEO of Capco, said: “Across the industry, we see financial institutions struggling with the transformation of their back-office processes, productivity training and with implementing best practices to enable true digitization across the enterprise. We believe that with PlatformZero, banks, wealth and asset management firms and insurance companies can improve efficiency and deliver long term technological enhancements across their organizations. PlatformZero exemplifies the innovation, entrepreneurship, and passion of our people, and our ability to adapt and respond to evolving client needs.”

Chris Ford, Managing Partner of Capco Canada said: “PlatformZero provides end-to-end digitization that delivers significant cost reduction, and improved advisor and client experience, through a secure financial services cloud. We are excited about this service as we help shape the next phase of digital and automation transformation for the financial industry.”

About Capco

Capco is a global management and technology consultancy dedicated to the financial services and energy industries. Our professionals combine innovative thinking with unrivalled industry knowledge to offer our clients consulting expertise, complex technology and package integration, transformation delivery and managed services to move their organizations forward. Through our collaborative and efficient approach, we help our clients successfully innovate, increase revenue, manage risk and regulatory change, reduce costs, and enhance controls. We specialize in banking, capital markets, wealth and asset management, insurance and energy. We serve our clients from offices in leading financial centers across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit our web site at www.capco.com, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.


