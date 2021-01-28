Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Capco : and Envizage Announce Strategic Partnership

01/28/2021 | 03:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Partners will work together to bring benefits of Envizage advice engine to financial services firms and their customers globally

Capco, the global management and technology consultancy, and Envizage, the London-based analytics software provider, today announced a new partnership that will see the two companies working together to deliver the benefits of Envizage’s simulation-based holistic advice engine for financial services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005152/en/

Matt Hutchins, Capco (Photo: Business Wire)

Matt Hutchins, Capco (Photo: Business Wire)

Established by three former Morgan Stanley partners, Envizage supports banks, insurers, pension funds and retail wealth and asset managers through its patented methodology and technology acquired from Morgan Stanley, which is a minority stakeholder in the company.

Delivered as an API, Envizage’s advice engine addresses all ﬁnancial products in the context of a customer’s future life goals. Envizage simulates ‘real life’ outcome risks across different customer age groups, from millennials to retirees, using probabilities based on a range of factors, including inflation, longevity, mortality, health and liquidity.

Envizage promises to future-proof clients’ digital or hybrid distribution strategies at scale and reduces platform, compliance and distribution costs, with data-related benefits having the potential to considerably reduce BAU costs.

Matt Hutchins, Partner and Insurance Lead at Capco, said: “Envizage offers one digital foundation across many products, channels and countries. This is a highly complementary partnership from Capco’s perspective in terms of our respective areas of industry focus and our data and digital capabilities. The ability to use data analytics to improve financial awareness and planning for customers, and to help businesses improve customer personalisation and cross-selling through different channels – mobile, desktop, contact centre agents or advisors – was particularly compelling given Capco’s focus across insurance and banking markets.”

Vinay Jayaram, CEO and Co-founder at Envizage, said: “Envizage is delighted to announce this new partnership. Capco’s deep domain expertise, broad delivery capabilities and strong relationships with leading financial services organizations globally will be invaluable as we look to deliver value to our clients across the banking, insurance, retail investment and wealth management, pensions and at-retirement sectors. In these challenging times, millions of people around the world are seeking a clear path forward to build financial security for themselves and their families, and yet the advice gap has never been more apparent. We look forward to working with Capco to address that disconnect and to drive a step-change in financial planning, customer personalization and cross-selling opportunities for our mutual clients.”

About Capco

Capco is a global technology and management consultancy specializing in driving digital transformation in the financial services industry. With a growing client portfolio comprising of over 100 global organizations, Capco operates at the intersection of business and technology by combining innovative thinking with unrivalled industry knowledge to fast-track digital initiatives for banking and payments, capital markets, wealth and asset management, insurance, and the energy sector. Capco’s cutting-edge ingenuity is brought to life through its Innovation Labs, and award-winning BYAW culture and diverse talent. To learn more, visit www.capco.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn Instagram, and Xing.

About Envizage

Envizage is a financial technology company whose core solution is a simulation-based holistic advice engine, delivered through a configurable API. Envizage’s clients are banks, insurers, pension funds, and retail asset managers, who build applications for their customers and members powered by the Envizage API. Envizage serves clients worldwide, helping them engage their end-user customers so they can achieve better future outcomes. To learn more, visit envizage.me or follow us on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:14aCHARGEURS : FY20 ends on a high note as Protective Films bounces back
AL
03:12aOil falls on COVID-19-induced demand worries, stronger dollar
RE
03:12aTAALERI OYJ : Tero Saarno appointed as Taaleri's Head of Bioindustry business area
PU
03:12aNEXT GENERATION OF SAFETY : The new NOKIAN HAKKAPELIITTA® 10 offers ultimate winter grip, driving comfort and eco-friendliness
PU
03:12aNEW NOKIAN NORDMAN® STUDDED TIRES FOR NORTHERN WINTER WEATHER : Nokian Nordman 8 and Nokian Nordman 8 SUV – Balanced grip, reliable driving
PU
03:12aHAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES : Sales Representation Agreement for Silicon Carbide Sales in China and Taiwan, Trading Update and Notice of Interims Announcement
PU
03:10aSweet Earth Launches Line of CBD Cigarettes Sold Under Proprietary Brand Name Sweet Earth Smooth
NE
03:09aASTRAZENECA : launches Africa PUMUA Initiative to redefine asthma care in Africa The Africa PUMUA Initiative looks at addressing the barriers currently preventing access to care for patients with asthma
AQ
03:08aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Jan. 28, 2021TOCOM Base Prices for April 2022 Contracts of Peakload Electricity on the First Trading Day
PU
03:08aNeptune Energy commences Seagull drilling campaign
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop, other retail darlings dented after Reddit group briefly shuts doors
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla underwhelms Wall St with hazy 2021 delivery outlook, profit miss
3APPLE INC. : Apple sees revenue growth accelerating after setting record for iPhone sales, China strength
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : Toyota beats Volkswagen to become World's No.1 car seller in 2020
5STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. : STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and FY 2020 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ