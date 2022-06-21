Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Cape Verde budgets $85 million to cushion Ukraine war fallout

06/21/2022 | 04:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRAIA (Reuters) - Cape Verde will spend around $85 million on emergency subsidies and fiscal measures this year to mitigate the rise in food and fuel prices brought by the war in Ukraine, the Atlantic archipelago's government said on Monday.

The percentage of Cape Verdeans facing a food crisis currently stands at 9% of the population, up from just 2% in 2020, Prime Minister Jose Ulisses Correia e Silva said at a press briefing.

Many of around 484,000 inhabitants have also been struggling to afford fuel since global prices soared, creating an "inflationary crisis" in the import-dependent country off the tip of West Africa.

The government on Monday adopted a flurry of measures to cushion the blow, including food assistance and subsidies, tax reductions and fuel price caps.

The total cost of implementing these "extraordinary fiscal measures" is 8.9 billion escudos ($84.82 million) by the end of 2022, Correia e Silva said.

Cape Verde's tourism-driven economy still struggling to recover from the pandemic.

Border closures and travel restrictions pushed budget deficit to 10% of GDP and public debt ratio to over 155% of GDP, Correia e Silva said.

($1 = 104.9300 escudos)

(Reporting by Julio Rodrigues; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:37aEuro higher as ECB officials affirm rate hike plans, new tool
RE
04:34aThe three stages of Germany's emergency gas plan
RE
04:33aUse of airline passenger data must be limited, top EU court says
RE
04:33aAmid row with West, Putin ally arrives in Russia's Kaliningrad -RIA
RE
04:29aGerman competition regulator launches probe into Google Maps
RE
04:26a'Perfect storm' for airlines facing strong U.S. dollar and high oil prices
RE
04:25aFTSE 100 Rises as Global Market Sentiment Improves
DJ
04:22aGunmen kill eight, kidnap 38 in Nigeria church attacks -church officials
RE
04:20aCape Verde budgets $85 million to cushion Ukraine war fallout
RE
04:19aSaudi crown prince heads to Egypt on start of tour
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nordex SE: Nordex Group starts 2022 with sales of EUR 933 million
2ING GROEP N.V. : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3Egypt's central bank expected to raise rates as inflation weighs
4FLATEXDEGIRO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
5Tencent forms 'extended reality' unit as metaverse race gathers steam -..

HOT NEWS