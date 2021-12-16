Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Capgemini Awarded Guidewire Cloud Ready North America Specialization

12/16/2021 | 11:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Capgemini announced today that it has achieved the Guidewire Cloud Ready North America PartnerConnect specialization. Capgemini is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Global Premier partner and works with Guidewire in North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and LATAM. Capgemini has been awarded this specialization for demonstrating exemplary skills, knowledge, and competency for its delivery of Guidewire Cloud deployments.

Guidewire PartnerConnect Program specializations are regionally based, and the achievement of these specializations enables insurers to have more clarity and insight into which partners have proven capabilities in a particular region.

Shane Cassidy, Head of Insurance at Capgemini’s Financial Services, said, “We are proud that Capgemini has been awarded the Guidewire Cloud Ready North America Specialization. This reaffirms our strong partnership and Cloud capabilities to service clients in North America. A noteworthy partner recognition such as this further strengthens our commitment to delivering best-in-class Guidewire Cloud solutions to clients bringing together our deep insurance domain expertise and proven expertise in Cloud.”

We congratulate Capgemini on achieving the Cloud Ready North America specialization. We are pleased to recognize their expertise and proven capabilities and look forward to continuing our work together to contribute to the success of our mutual customers,” said Molly Black, Senior Director, Alliances, Guidewire Software.

Please find more information about Guidewire specializations on the Guidewire website here.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 300,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fuelled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:58aIIROC Trading Halt - CANA
AQ
11:57aStampede for stocks as central banks act on inflation
RE
11:56aSpringOwl Asset Management LLC - Form 8.3 - Playtech plc
PR
11:56aICE CANOLA MIDDAY : Most Old Crop Prices on the Rise
DJ
11:54aZestgroup is now part of Accenture.
AQ
11:53aSpace Perspective Selects Florida's Space Coast Spaceport for Worldwide Campus and Manufacturing Complex
BU
11:52aPandemic have-a-go investors force shake-up in UK wealth market
RE
11:52aIIROC Trading Resumption - SPOT
AQ
11:52aNatuEra Introduces 1st Smart CBD Sales Kiosk for Retail Groceries
PR
11:52aIBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Gamechangers LIVE Interview with Delic Holdings Corp. CEO Matt Stang
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stampede for stocks as central banks act on inflation
2U.S. SEC to tighten insider trading rules, boost money market fund resi..
3Analysis: The three data reports that persuaded Powell to speed up Fed'..
4BoE hikes, Fed pivots, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge
5HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating

HOT NEWS