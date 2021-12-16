Capgemini Awarded Guidewire Cloud Ready North America Specialization

Capgemini announced today that it has achieved the Guidewire Cloud Ready North America PartnerConnect specialization. Capgemini is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Global Premier partner and works with Guidewire in North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and LATAM. Capgemini has been awarded this specialization for demonstrating exemplary skills, knowledge, and competency for its delivery of Guidewire Cloud deployments.

Guidewire PartnerConnect Program specializations are regionally based, and the achievement of these specializations enables insurers to have more clarity and insight into which partners have proven capabilities in a particular region.

Shane Cassidy, Head of Insurance at Capgemini’s Financial Services, said, “We are proud that Capgemini has been awarded the Guidewire Cloud Ready North America Specialization. This reaffirms our strong partnership and Cloud capabilities to service clients in North America. A noteworthy partner recognition such as this further strengthens our commitment to delivering best-in-class Guidewire Cloud solutions to clients bringing together our deep insurance domain expertise and proven expertise in Cloud.”

“We congratulate Capgemini on achieving the Cloud Ready North America specialization. We are pleased to recognize their expertise and proven capabilities and look forward to continuing our work together to contribute to the success of our mutual customers,” said Molly Black, Senior Director, Alliances, Guidewire Software.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 300,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fuelled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

