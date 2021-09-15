Capgemini : Named a Leader in the US ISG Provider Lens™ Retail Software and Services Report

Recognized for its retail transformation, platform migration and managed services capabilities

Capgemini today announced that it has been named a Leader by advisory firm ISG in its US Provider Lens™ Retail Software and Services Report. Organized by leading technology research and advisory firm, Information Services Group (ISG), the report recognizes technology providers that are helping retailers respond to pandemic-driven changes and improve customer experience, both online and in-store.

As a global leader in strategy and business transformation, Capgemini’s consumer products, retail and distribution practice (CPRD) works with the world’s largest consumer products companies and leading retailers to help them achieve a significant and measurable business impact.

Capgemini was recognized as a leader in three quadrants for its:

Retail transformation services that unlock opportunities in omnichannel customer experience, e-commerce, store operations management, automated back offices and agile supply chains.

Platform migration services that enable agility and resiliency.

Managed services that implement digital experience monitoring, AIOps, and intelligent automation.

“Consumer behavior and buying patterns have been drastically changed by COVID-19, making it imperative that retailers improve both the digital and physical customer experience,” said Ted Levine, Head of Consumer Products, Retail, Distribution and Services, for Capgemini in the Americas. “This ‘leader’ recognition is a testament to Capgemini’s continuous efforts of delivering tangible business outcomes for our retail and consumer products clients, helping them scale to become more digital, resilient and agile.”

“There has been a sharp shift in consumer buying patterns, from physical stores to online shopping, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Capgemini’s position as a Leader in our Provider Lens™ is attributed to its innovative consulting service offerings, strong technology focus, and robust capabilities that enable retailers to revamp their digital engagement with customers, physical store locations and layouts, and supply chains.” said Ashish Chaturvedi, Principal Analyst at ISG.

