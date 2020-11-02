Log in
11/02/2020 | 01:45pm EST

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Automotive Group of Raleigh has once again opened wide its generous arms through their Capital Cares program, a corporate responsibility program generated by the auto group. Between November 1 and December 15, 2020, a portion of all their vehicle sales at 12 participating Capital locations will benefit the local Salvation Army in Raleigh.

Capital Automotive Group and Salvation Army

Capital Automotive Group has a long history of giving back and has done so by caring for their employees, their customers, and their community. Participating in Meals on Wheels, Toys for Tots, Project Bark, hurricane relief, and many more opportunities to give, Capital Cares has proven that they are more than simply a car dealership.

Entering the last quarter of this dauting 2020 year, many have found themselves without work, unwell, or simply overwhelmed. Capital Automotive realizes this is the perfect time to bolster some encouragement for those who are in the most need. Donating to the Salvation Army is a sure-fire way to give back to the community they serve in an especially practical way.

Many of the dealerships in the Capital group will be participating in the outreach, including the following:

Capital Chevrolet

Capital Ford

Capital CJD

Capital of Cary

Capital Ford Lillington

Capital Ford Hillsborough

Capital Ford Rocky Mount

Hillsborough CDJR

University Kia

University Ford

University Ford North

University Chapel Hill

For more information about Capital Automotive Group, please visit their website at: https://capitalautogroup.com/

News Source: Capital Automotive Group

Related link: https://capitalautogroup.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/capital-automotive-group-contributes-to-local-salvation-army/


