Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

04/06/2021 | 07:16am EDT
Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Wendy Colquhoun
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment
 		 Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 Capital Gearing Trust plc
b) LEI
 		 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares
Identification code GB0001738615
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4,710 pence 400
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 400
- Price £18,840
e) Date of the transaction
 		 01.04.2021
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
