Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Capital Investment Companies : Expands Across North Carolina

02/01/2021 | 11:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lancaster, Goss and Vaughan Join Capital Investment Companies

Capital Investment Companies, one of the largest independent financial services and brokerage firms in the Southeastern United States, has expanded their footprint further across the state of North Carolina with the addition of Sheree Crumbley Lancaster and Jameshia Goss with Star of the Pines Wealth Management and Matthew D. Vaughan.

Star of the Pines Wealth Management is comprised of independent advisors Sheree C. Lancaster and Jameshia Goss. Star of the Pines is a boutique wealth management firm located in Southern Pines, NC. Dedicated to serving their clients complete financial needs, Lancaster and Goss are uniquely positioned within the financial services industry to offer a wide range of solutions covering every facet of wealth management. With over 23 years of combined planning and investment experience, Star of the Pines offers a relaxed, yet professional atmosphere for their clients with open communications and complete transparency.

“We are thrilled with the addition of Sheree Lancaster and Jameshia Goss to the Capital team. Their firm, Star of the Pines Wealth Management will exemplify our mantra of ‘Integrity, Independence and Innovation.’ Sheree, Jameshia and the firm will be a welcomed addition to the thriving Southern Pines market,” said Ben Brooks, President of Capital Investment Companies.

Matt Vaughan started his career in the Operations Department of Capital Investment Companies. His experience with the operational and insurance departments honed his customer service skills to make him the client focused advisor he is today. Vaughan, with over 15 years of industry experience, services the Eastern part of the state including Goldsboro and Rocky Mount.

Vaughan stated, “Coming home to Capital after five years has been a breath of fresh air and nothing short of the best career decision I’ve made to date. The entire team is wonderful and attentive and made the process of re-joining the firm as an independent investment advisor as seamless as possible. I fully expect to finish my career at Capital, where it all started for me.”

About Capital Investment Companies Capital Investment Companies is comprised of Capital Investment Brokerage, Inc. and Capital Investment Group, Inc., registered broker/dealers (Members FINRA/SIPC), Capital Investment Counsel, Inc. and Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC (two SEC registered investment advisory firms) and their affiliates. Capital Investment Companies (www.cico.us) is one of the largest independent financial services and brokerage organizations in the Southeastern United States. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., the firm offers a wide variety of financial services including: traditional investment brokerage, money management, mutual fund management, insurance services, estate planning, retirement plans, trust services, mortgage services, and a community foundation. They offer their services to individuals, corporations, and the CPA and banking community.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:18aPATRIOT TRANSPORTATION HOLDING, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:17aINTACT FINANCIAL : Former Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins joins Intact board
AQ
11:17aMINTO APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 11, 2021
AQ
11:16a'Gamestonk' retail fever cools as silver grabs attention
RE
11:16aESSITY : raises EUR 700m in the bond market
AQ
11:16aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL named one of Fortune World's Most Admired Companies
PR
11:16aJAMES S. MCDONNELL FOUNDATION : Announces New 2020 Grants for The 21st Century Science Initiative Awards
BU
11:16aVenture West Funding Arranges $56.5M in Total Loans for Los Angeles Apartment Portfolio
BU
11:16aPROSIEBENSAT.1 : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11:16aBOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Named a 2021 Fortune World's Most Admired Company
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Robinhood and Reddit protected from lawsuits by user agreement, Congress
2Wall Street gears up for second bout against Reddit traders
3ARGENT MINERALS LIMITED : 'Gamestonk' retail fever cools as silver grabs attention
4BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
5Melvin Capital ends month with over $8 billion in assets after investors added cash - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ