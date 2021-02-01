Capital Investment Companies : Expands Across North Carolina

Lancaster, Goss and Vaughan Join Capital Investment Companies

Capital Investment Companies, one of the largest independent financial services and brokerage firms in the Southeastern United States, has expanded their footprint further across the state of North Carolina with the addition of Sheree Crumbley Lancaster and Jameshia Goss with Star of the Pines Wealth Management and Matthew D. Vaughan.

Star of the Pines Wealth Management is comprised of independent advisors Sheree C. Lancaster and Jameshia Goss. Star of the Pines is a boutique wealth management firm located in Southern Pines, NC. Dedicated to serving their clients complete financial needs, Lancaster and Goss are uniquely positioned within the financial services industry to offer a wide range of solutions covering every facet of wealth management. With over 23 years of combined planning and investment experience, Star of the Pines offers a relaxed, yet professional atmosphere for their clients with open communications and complete transparency.

“We are thrilled with the addition of Sheree Lancaster and Jameshia Goss to the Capital team. Their firm, Star of the Pines Wealth Management will exemplify our mantra of ‘Integrity, Independence and Innovation.’ Sheree, Jameshia and the firm will be a welcomed addition to the thriving Southern Pines market,” said Ben Brooks, President of Capital Investment Companies.

Matt Vaughan started his career in the Operations Department of Capital Investment Companies. His experience with the operational and insurance departments honed his customer service skills to make him the client focused advisor he is today. Vaughan, with over 15 years of industry experience, services the Eastern part of the state including Goldsboro and Rocky Mount.

Vaughan stated, “Coming home to Capital after five years has been a breath of fresh air and nothing short of the best career decision I’ve made to date. The entire team is wonderful and attentive and made the process of re-joining the firm as an independent investment advisor as seamless as possible. I fully expect to finish my career at Capital, where it all started for me.”

About Capital Investment Companies Capital Investment Companies is comprised of Capital Investment Brokerage, Inc. and Capital Investment Group, Inc., registered broker/dealers (Members FINRA/SIPC), Capital Investment Counsel, Inc. and Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC (two SEC registered investment advisory firms) and their affiliates. Capital Investment Companies (www.cico.us) is one of the largest independent financial services and brokerage organizations in the Southeastern United States. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., the firm offers a wide variety of financial services including: traditional investment brokerage, money management, mutual fund management, insurance services, estate planning, retirement plans, trust services, mortgage services, and a community foundation. They offer their services to individuals, corporations, and the CPA and banking community.

