Capital Investment Companies : Named One of Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments

Capital Investment Companies, of Raleigh, NC, was named in the 2020 Best Places to Work in Money Management awards announced by Pensions & Investments today.

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management, the ninth-annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C. for 36 years, Capital Investment Companies (www.cico.us) is one of the largest independent financial services firms in the Southeastern United States. With their affiliates and strategic partners, the firm offers a wide variety of financial services to individuals, institutions and the CPA and banking community including: traditional investment brokerage, money management, trust services, mortgage services, estate planning, insurance services and retirement plan services. Capital is a five time winner (2016-2020) of the Best Employers in North Carolina by Business North Carolina and a four time winner (2017-2020) of the Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pension & Investment Magazine. Capital Investment Companies has 40 home office employees and nearly 200 Independent Representatives located in 13 states. With approximately 6.2 billion AUM, Capital strives to serve the Carolinas and beyond.

“In this very unusual year, we learned again that employers that consider the overall wellbeing of their employees are regarded well. The best employers in 2020 are those that have stepped up with policies and practices to support and protect employees’ physical and emotional health, while continuing to keep the focus on clients’ needs,” said P&I Editor Amy B. Resnick. “Our surveys found that the employers on the list were likely to work hard to sustain their corporate cultures, even during times of pandemic lockdowns and continuing to work from home in many cases.”

“I am so proud to receive “The Best Places to Work” award for the fourth year in a row as it is a direct testament to the quality of our work force. You see, you cannot be the best employer if you don't have the BEST employees!” says Richard Bryant, founder and CEO of Capital Investment Companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005240/en/