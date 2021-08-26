Capital Issuance - July 2021

Published on 26 August 2021

Total gross capital issuance by all UK residents was £38.1bn in July, £5.2bn lower than in June and £5.9bn lower than the previous six month average.

Total net capital issuance was £3.3bn in July, compared to -£5.7bn in June and the previous six month average of £2.2bn

Net bond issuance was £1.9bn in July, compared to -£5.4bn in June and the previous six month average of £1.6bn

In addition to the summary statistics contained within this release and the associated tables, the Bank publishes a number of more granular series; please see our Bankstats tables (E3.1) and the full list of series and interactive charts.

Gross capital issuance by UK residents was £38.1bn in July, compared to £43.4bn in June and the previous six month average of £44.0bn (Chart 1).

Net capital issuance was £3.3bn in July, compared to -£5.7bn in June and the previous six month average of £2.2bn (Chart 1).

Year-to-date gross issuance was £302.1bn, £47.9bn lower than at the same point the previous year (Chart 2).

Year-to-date net issuance was £16.6bn, £54.0bn lower than at the same point the previous year (Chart 3).

Chart 1: Total capital issuance by UK residents (all currencies) Non seasonally adjusted

Chart 2: Gross year-to-date capital issuance by UK residents (all currencies) Non seasonally adjusted

Chart 3: Net year-to-date capital issuance by UK residents (all currencies) Non seasonally adjusted

Gross bond issuance was £24.5bn in July, compared to £29.4bn in June and the previous six month average of £26.6bn (Chart 4).

Net bond issuance was £1.9bn in July, compared to -£5.4bn in June and the previous six month average of £1.6bn (Chart 4).

The increase in net issuance was primarily driven by a decrease in repayments by the OFC sector, combined with an increase in OFC issuance and a decrease in PNFC repayments.

Chart 4: Bond issuance by UK residents (all currencies) Non seasonally adjusted

Gross commercial paper issuance was £11.4bn in July, compared to £12.0bn in June and the previous six month average of £15.3bn (Chart 5).

Net commercial paper issuance was £0.0bn in July, compared to -£1.2bn in June and the previous six month average of -£0.8bn (Chart 5).

The increase in net issuance was driven by an increase in issuance by the PNFC and OFC sectors, combined with a decrease in repayments across all three major sectors.

Chart 5: Commercial paper issuance by UK residents (all currencies) Non seasonally adjusted

Gross equity issuance was £2.3bn in July, compared to £2.0bn in June and the previous six month average of £2.1bn (Chart 6).

Net equity issuance was £1.4bn in July, compared to £1.0bn in June and the previous six month average of £1.3bn (Chart 6).

The increase in net issuance was largely driven by an increase in issuance by the OFC sector.

Chart 6: Equity issuance by UK residents (all currencies) Non seasonally adjusted

PNFC = Private non-financial corporation

MFI = Monetary financial institution

OFC = Other financial corporation

'Other sectors' contains public corporations and non-profit institutions serving households

CP = Commercial paper

Next release date: 27 September 2021