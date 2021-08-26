Log in
Capital Issuance - July 2021

08/26/2021 | 05:01am EDT
Published on 26 August 2021
Key points
  • Total gross capital issuance by all UK residents was £38.1bn in July, £5.2bn lower than in June and £5.9bn lower than the previous six month average.
  • Total net capital issuance was £3.3bn in July, compared to -£5.7bn in June and the previous six month average of £2.2bn
  • Net bond issuance was £1.9bn in July, compared to -£5.4bn in June and the previous six month average of £1.6bn

In addition to the summary statistics contained within this release and the associated tables, the Bank publishes a number of more granular series; please see our Bankstats tables (E3.1) and the full list of series and interactive charts.

All sectors
  • Gross capital issuance by UK residents was £38.1bn in July, compared to £43.4bn in June and the previous six month average of £44.0bn (Chart 1).
  • Net capital issuance was £3.3bn in July, compared to -£5.7bn in June and the previous six month average of £2.2bn (Chart 1).
  • Year-to-date gross issuance was £302.1bn, £47.9bn lower than at the same point the previous year (Chart 2).
  • Year-to-date net issuance was £16.6bn, £54.0bn lower than at the same point the previous year (Chart 3).
Chart 1: Total capital issuance by UK residents (all currencies)

Non seasonally adjusted

Chart 2: Gross year-to-date capital issuance by UK residents (all currencies)

Non seasonally adjusted

Chart 3: Net year-to-date capital issuance by UK residents (all currencies)

Non seasonally adjusted

Bond issuance
  • Gross bond issuance was £24.5bn in July, compared to £29.4bn in June and the previous six month average of £26.6bn (Chart 4).
  • Net bond issuance was £1.9bn in July, compared to -£5.4bn in June and the previous six month average of £1.6bn (Chart 4).
  • The increase in net issuance was primarily driven by a decrease in repayments by the OFC sector, combined with an increase in OFC issuance and a decrease in PNFC repayments.
Chart 4: Bond issuance by UK residents (all currencies)

Non seasonally adjusted

Commercial paper issuance
  • Gross commercial paper issuance was £11.4bn in July, compared to £12.0bn in June and the previous six month average of £15.3bn (Chart 5).
  • Net commercial paper issuance was £0.0bn in July, compared to -£1.2bn in June and the previous six month average of -£0.8bn (Chart 5).
  • The increase in net issuance was driven by an increase in issuance by the PNFC and OFC sectors, combined with a decrease in repayments across all three major sectors.
Chart 5: Commercial paper issuance by UK residents (all currencies)

Non seasonally adjusted

Equity issuance
  • Gross equity issuance was £2.3bn in July, compared to £2.0bn in June and the previous six month average of £2.1bn (Chart 6).
  • Net equity issuance was £1.4bn in July, compared to £1.0bn in June and the previous six month average of £1.3bn (Chart 6).
  • The increase in net issuance was largely driven by an increase in issuance by the OFC sector.
Chart 6: Equity issuance by UK residents (all currencies)

Non seasonally adjusted

Key:
  • PNFC = Private non-financial corporation
  • MFI = Monetary financial institution
  • OFC = Other financial corporation
  • 'Other sectors' contains public corporations and non-profit institutions serving households
  • CP = Commercial paper
Queries

If you have any comments or queries with regard to this release please email DSDSecurities@bankofengland.co.uk.

Next release date: 27 September 2021

Further data are available in Table E3.1 of our latest Bankstats tables.

Convert this page to PDF

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 09:00:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
