Capital Issuance - July 2021

Published on 26 August 2021
Key points
Total gross capital issuance by all UK residents was £38.1bn in July, £5.2bn lower than in June and £5.9bn lower than the previous six month average.
Total net capital issuance was £3.3bn in July, compared to -£5.7bn in June and the previous six month average of £2.2bn
Net bond issuance was £1.9bn in July, compared to -£5.4bn in June and the previous six month average of £1.6bn
In addition to the summary statistics contained within this release and the associated tables, the Bank publishes a number of more granular series; please see our Bankstats tables (E3.1) and the full list of series and interactive charts.
All sectors
Gross capital issuance by UK residents was £38.1bn in July, compared to £43.4bn in June and the previous six month average of £44.0bn (Chart 1).
Net capital issuance was £3.3bn in July, compared to -£5.7bn in June and the previous six month average of £2.2bn (Chart 1).
Year-to-date gross issuance was £302.1bn, £47.9bn lower than at the same point the previous year (Chart 2).
Year-to-date net issuance was £16.6bn, £54.0bn lower than at the same point the previous year (Chart 3).
Chart 1: Total capital issuance by UK residents (all currencies)
Non seasonally adjusted
Chart 2: Gross year-to-date capital issuance by UK residents (all currencies)
Non seasonally adjusted
Chart 3: Net year-to-date capital issuance by UK residents (all currencies)
Bond issuance
Non seasonally adjusted
Gross bond issuance was £24.5bn in July, compared to £29.4bn in June and the previous six month average of £26.6bn (Chart 4).
Net bond issuance was £1.9bn in July, compared to -£5.4bn in June and the previous six month average of £1.6bn (Chart 4).
The increase in net issuance was primarily driven by a decrease in repayments by the OFC sector, combined with an increase in OFC issuance and a decrease in PNFC repayments.
Chart 4: Bond issuance by UK residents (all currencies)
Commercial paper issuance
Non seasonally adjusted
Gross commercial paper issuance was £11.4bn in July, compared to £12.0bn in June and the previous six month average of £15.3bn (Chart 5).
Net commercial paper issuance was £0.0bn in July, compared to -£1.2bn in June and the previous six month average of -£0.8bn (Chart 5).
The increase in net issuance was driven by an increase in issuance by the PNFC and OFC sectors, combined with a decrease in repayments across all three major sectors.
Chart 5: Commercial paper issuance by UK residents (all currencies)
Equity issuance
Non seasonally adjusted
Gross equity issuance was £2.3bn in July, compared to £2.0bn in June and the previous six month average of £2.1bn (Chart 6).
Net equity issuance was £1.4bn in July, compared to £1.0bn in June and the previous six month average of £1.3bn (Chart 6).
The increase in net issuance was largely driven by an increase in issuance by the OFC sector.
Chart 6: Equity issuance by UK residents (all currencies)
Key:
Non seasonally adjusted
Queries
PNFC = Private non-financial corporation
MFI = Monetary financial institution
OFC = Other financial corporation
'Other sectors' contains public corporations and non-profit institutions serving households
CP = Commercial paper
If you have any comments or queries with regard to this release please email DSDSecurities@bankofengland.co.uk.
Next release date: 27 September 2021
Further data are available in Table E3.1 of our latest Bankstats tables.
