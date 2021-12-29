Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Capital Issuance - November 2021

12/29/2021 | 04:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Published on 29 December 2021
Key points
  • Total gross capital issuance by all UK residents was £52.1bn in November, £11.0bn higher than in October and £12.2bn higher than the previous six-month average.
  • Total net issuance was £15.8bn in November, compared to £9.0bn in October and the previous six-month average of £1.9bn.
  • Net bond issuance was £9.9bn in November, compared to £3.6bn in October and the previous six-month average of £1.4bn.
  • Net commercial paper issuance was £5.4bn in November, compared to £3.9bn in October and the previous six-month average of £0.0bn.

In addition to the summary statistics contained within this release and the associated tables, the Bank publishes a number of more granular series; please see our Bankstats tables (E3.1) and the full list of series and interactive charts.

All sectors
  • Gross capital issuance by UK residents was £52.1bn in November, compared to £41.1bn in October and the previous six-month average of £39.9bn (Chart 1).
  • Net issuance was £15.8bn in November, compared to £9.0bn in October and the previous six-month average of £1.9bn (Chart 1).
  • Year to date gross issuance was £474.0bn, £17.1bn lower than at the same point the previous year (Chart 2). Whilst lower than 2020, this is £26.4bn higher than the previous four-year average.
  • Year to date net issuance was £41.8bn, £21.7bn lower than at the same point the previous year (Chart 3). This is £20.8bn lower than the previous four-year average.
Chart 1: Total capital issuance by UK residents (all currencies)

Non seasonally adjusted

Chart 2: Gross year to date capital issuance by UK residents (all currencies)

Non seasonally adjusted

Chart 3: Net year to date capital issuance by UK residents (all currencies)

Non seasonally adjusted

Bond issuance
  • Gross bond issuance was £28.5bn in November, compared to £21.2bn in October and the previous six-month average of £24.7bn (Chart 4).
  • Net bond issuance was £9.9bn in November, compared to £3.6bn in October and the previous six-month average of £1.4bn (Chart 4).
  • The increase in net issuance was primarily driven by an increase in issuance by the OFC sector.
Chart 4: Bond issuance by UK residents (all currencies)

Non seasonally adjusted

Commercial paper issuance
  • Gross commercial paper issuance was £19.9bn in November, compared to £16.0bn in October and the previous six-month average of £12.9bn (Chart 5).
  • Net commercial paper issuance was £5.4bn in November, compared to £3.9bn in October and the previous six-month average of £0.0bn (Chart 5).
  • The increase in net issuance was driven by an increase in issuance across all three major sectors, with a marked increase from the MFI sector.
Chart 5: Commercial paper issuance by UK residents (all currencies)

Non seasonally adjusted

Equity issuance
  • Gross equity issuance was £3.7bn in November, compared to £3.9bn in October and the previous six-month average of £2.3bn (Chart 6).
  • Net equity issuance was £0.6bn in November, compared to £1.4bn in October and the previous six-month average of £0.6bn (Chart 6).
  • The decrease in net issuance was driven by a decrease in gross OFC issuance, combined with increased repayments by both the OFC and PNFC sectors.
Chart 6: Equity issuance by UK residents (all currencies)

Non seasonally adjusted

Key
  • PNFC = Private non-financial corporations
  • MFI = Monetary financial institutions
  • OFC = Other financial corporations
  • Other sectors = Other sectors contains public corporations and non-profit institutions serving households
  • CP = Commercial paper
Queries

If you have any comments or queries with regard to this release please email DSDSecurities@bankofengland.gsi.gov.uk.

Next release date: 28 January 2022

Further data are available in Table E3.1 of our latest Bankstats tables.

Convert this page to PDF

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 09:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:19aUniCredit sells Romanian non-performing credit portfolios to InvestCapital LTD of Malta, part of KRUK Group
AQ
05:17aNEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS : five ways to help yourself and the planet
PU
05:17aMANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : Kruizinga invests in its logistics
PU
05:17aNet Asset Value(s)
AQ
05:17aLife-cycle risk-taking with personal disaster risk
PU
05:17aEmpirical analysis of collateral at central counterparties
PU
05:15aELEVING GROUP S.A. : ELEVING GROUP announces issuance and settlement of EUR 25 million subordinated bonds
EQ
05:12aEuropean shares hover near record peak as banks, retail stocks gain
RE
05:10aExpired Patents Can Be Challenged
AQ
05:10aONLINE TRAVEL UPDATE : Trip.com Grows European Market Share With Superior Technology; Sabre Adds Travel Management Company Veteran
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares slip as investors ready for end of 2021
2S&P 500 ends lower after four-day rally to record high
3China outlines vision for four mega data center clusters
4Oil settles higher despite Omicron concerns
5Tesla's Musk exercises all of his stock options expiring next year

HOT NEWS