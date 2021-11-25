Log in
Capital Issuance - October 2021

11/25/2021 | 04:50am EST
Published on 25 November 2021
Key points
  • Total gross capital issuance by all UK residents was £41.1bn in October, £0.3bn higher than in September and £1.8bn higher than the previous six month average.
  • Total net issuance was £8.9bn in October, compared to -£4.8bn in September and the previous six month average of -£0.8bn.
  • Net bond issuance was £3.6bn in October, compared to -£4.0bn in September and the previous six month average of -£0.4bn.
  • Net commercial paper issuance was £3.9bn in October, compared to -£1.0bn in September and the previous six month average of -£0.9bn

In addition to the summary statistics contained within this release and the associated tables, the Bank publishes a number of more granular series; please see our Bankstats tables (E3.1) and the full list of series and interactive charts.

All sectors
  • Gross capital issuance by UK residents was £41.1bn in October, compared to £40.8bn in September and the previous six month average of £39.3bn (Chart 1).
  • Net issuance was £8.9bn in October, compared to -£4.8bn in September and the previous six month average of -£0.8bn (Chart 1).
  • Year-to-date gross issuance was £421.9bn, £33.3bn lower than at the same point the previous year (Chart 2). This is £13.2bn higher than the previous four year average.
  • Year-to-date net issuance was £26.0bn, £41.7bn lower than at the same point the previous year (Chart 3). This is £33.1bn lower than the previous four year average.
Chart 1: Total capital issuance by UK residents (all currencies)

Non seasonally adjusted

Chart 2: Gross year-to-date capital issuance by UK residents (all currencies)

Non seasonally adjusted

Chart 3: Net year-to-date capital issuance by UK residents (all currencies)

Non seasonally adjusted

Bond issuance
  • Gross bond issuance was £21.2bn in October, compared to £25.1bn in September and the previous six month average of £24.6bn (Chart 4).
  • Net bond issuance was £3.6bn in October, compared to -£4.0bn in September and the previous six month average of -£0.4bn (Chart 4).
  • The increase in net issuance was driven by a decrease in repayments across all three major sectors.
Chart 4: Bond issuance by UK residents (all currencies)

Non seasonally adjusted

Commercial paper issuance
  • Gross commercial paper issuance was £16.0bn in October, compared to £12.7bn in September and the previous six month average of £12.6bn (Chart 5).
  • Net commercial paper issuance was £3.9bn in October, compared to -£1.0bn in September and the previous six month average of -£0.9bn (Chart 5).
  • The increase in net issuance was primarily driven by an increase in issuance by the MFI sector.
Chart 5: Commercial paper issuance by UK residents (all currencies)

Non seasonally adjusted

Equity issuance
  • Gross equity issuance was £3.9bn in October, compared to £3.0bn in September and the previous six month average of £2.0bn (Chart 6).
  • Net equity issuance was £1.4bn in October, compared to £0.2bn in September and the previous six month average of £0.5bn (Chart 6).
  • The increase in net issuance was driven by an increase in issuance by the OFC sector, which outweighed a fall in issuance by the PNFC sector.
Chart 6: Equity issuance by UK residents (all currencies)

Non seasonally adjusted

Key
  • PNFC = Private non-financial corporation
  • MFI = Monetary financial institution
  • OFC = Other financial corporation
  • Other sectors = Other sectors contains public corporations and non-profit institutions serving households
  • CP = Commercial paper
Queries

If you have any comments or queries with regard to this release please email DSDSecurities@bankofengland.gsi.gov.uk.

Next release date: 29 December 2021

Further data are available in Table E3.1 of our latest Bankstats tables.

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 09:49:01 UTC.


