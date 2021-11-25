Capital Issuance - October 2021

Published on 25 November 2021
Key points
Total gross capital issuance by all UK residents was £41.1bn in October, £0.3bn higher than in September and £1.8bn higher than the previous six month average.
Total net issuance was £8.9bn in October, compared to -£4.8bn in September and the previous six month average of -£0.8bn.
Net bond issuance was £3.6bn in October, compared to -£4.0bn in September and the previous six month average of -£0.4bn.
Net commercial paper issuance was £3.9bn in October, compared to -£1.0bn in September and the previous six month average of -£0.9bn
All sectors
Gross capital issuance by UK residents was £41.1bn in October, compared to £40.8bn in September and the previous six month average of £39.3bn (Chart 1).
Net issuance was £8.9bn in October, compared to -£4.8bn in September and the previous six month average of -£0.8bn (Chart 1).
Year-to-date gross issuance was £421.9bn, £33.3bn lower than at the same point the previous year (Chart 2). This is £13.2bn higher than the previous four year average.
Year-to-date net issuance was £26.0bn, £41.7bn lower than at the same point the previous year (Chart 3). This is £33.1bn lower than the previous four year average.
Chart 1: Total capital issuance by UK residents (all currencies)
Chart 2: Gross year-to-date capital issuance by UK residents (all currencies)
Chart 3: Net year-to-date capital issuance by UK residents (all currencies)
Bond issuance
Gross bond issuance was £21.2bn in October, compared to £25.1bn in September and the previous six month average of £24.6bn (Chart 4).
Net bond issuance was £3.6bn in October, compared to -£4.0bn in September and the previous six month average of -£0.4bn (Chart 4).
The increase in net issuance was driven by a decrease in repayments across all three major sectors.
Chart 4: Bond issuance by UK residents (all currencies)
Commercial paper issuance
Gross commercial paper issuance was £16.0bn in October, compared to £12.7bn in September and the previous six month average of £12.6bn (Chart 5).
Net commercial paper issuance was £3.9bn in October, compared to -£1.0bn in September and the previous six month average of -£0.9bn (Chart 5).
The increase in net issuance was primarily driven by an increase in issuance by the MFI sector.
Chart 5: Commercial paper issuance by UK residents (all currencies)
Equity issuance
Gross equity issuance was £3.9bn in October, compared to £3.0bn in September and the previous six month average of £2.0bn (Chart 6).
Net equity issuance was £1.4bn in October, compared to £0.2bn in September and the previous six month average of £0.5bn (Chart 6).
The increase in net issuance was driven by an increase in issuance by the OFC sector, which outweighed a fall in issuance by the PNFC sector.
Chart 6: Equity issuance by UK residents (all currencies)
Key
Queries
PNFC = Private non-financial corporation
MFI = Monetary financial institution
OFC = Other financial corporation
Other sectors = Other sectors contains public corporations and non-profit institutions serving households
CP = Commercial paper
