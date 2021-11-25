Capital Issuance - October 2021

Published on 25 November 2021

Total gross capital issuance by all UK residents was £41.1bn in October, £0.3bn higher than in September and £1.8bn higher than the previous six month average.

Total net issuance was £8.9bn in October, compared to -£4.8bn in September and the previous six month average of -£0.8bn.

Net bond issuance was £3.6bn in October, compared to -£4.0bn in September and the previous six month average of -£0.4bn.

Net commercial paper issuance was £3.9bn in October, compared to -£1.0bn in September and the previous six month average of -£0.9bn

In addition to the summary statistics contained within this release and the associated tables, the Bank publishes a number of more granular series; please see our Bankstats tables (E3.1) and the full list of series and interactive charts.

Gross capital issuance by UK residents was £41.1bn in October, compared to £40.8bn in September and the previous six month average of £39.3bn (Chart 1).

Net issuance was £8.9bn in October, compared to -£4.8bn in September and the previous six month average of -£0.8bn (Chart 1).

Year-to-date gross issuance was £421.9bn, £33.3bn lower than at the same point the previous year (Chart 2). This is £13.2bn higher than the previous four year average.

Year-to-date net issuance was £26.0bn, £41.7bn lower than at the same point the previous year (Chart 3). This is £33.1bn lower than the previous four year average.

Chart 1: Total capital issuance by UK residents (all currencies) Non seasonally adjusted

Chart 2: Gross year-to-date capital issuance by UK residents (all currencies) Non seasonally adjusted

Chart 3: Net year-to-date capital issuance by UK residents (all currencies) Non seasonally adjusted

Gross bond issuance was £21.2bn in October, compared to £25.1bn in September and the previous six month average of £24.6bn (Chart 4).

Net bond issuance was £3.6bn in October, compared to -£4.0bn in September and the previous six month average of -£0.4bn (Chart 4).

The increase in net issuance was driven by a decrease in repayments across all three major sectors.

Chart 4: Bond issuance by UK residents (all currencies) Non seasonally adjusted

Gross commercial paper issuance was £16.0bn in October, compared to £12.7bn in September and the previous six month average of £12.6bn (Chart 5).

Net commercial paper issuance was £3.9bn in October, compared to -£1.0bn in September and the previous six month average of -£0.9bn (Chart 5).

The increase in net issuance was primarily driven by an increase in issuance by the MFI sector.

Chart 5: Commercial paper issuance by UK residents (all currencies) Non seasonally adjusted

Gross equity issuance was £3.9bn in October, compared to £3.0bn in September and the previous six month average of £2.0bn (Chart 6).

Net equity issuance was £1.4bn in October, compared to £0.2bn in September and the previous six month average of £0.5bn (Chart 6).

The increase in net issuance was driven by an increase in issuance by the OFC sector, which outweighed a fall in issuance by the PNFC sector.

Chart 6: Equity issuance by UK residents (all currencies) Non seasonally adjusted

PNFC = Private non-financial corporation

MFI = Monetary financial institution

OFC = Other financial corporation

Other sectors = Other sectors contains public corporations and non-profit institutions serving households

CP = Commercial paper

If you have any comments or queries with regard to this release please email DSDSecurities@bankofengland.gsi.gov.uk.

Next release date: 29 December 2021