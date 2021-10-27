Capital Issuance - September 2021

Published on 27 October 2021
Key points
-
Total gross capital issuance by all UK residents was £40.8bn in September, £2.9bn higher than in August but £2.4bn lower than the previous six month average.
-
Total net capital issuance was -£4.8bn in September, compared to £5.1bn in August and the previous six month average of £2.7bn.
-
Net bond issuance was -£4.0bn in September, compared to £8.1bn in August and the previous six month average of £3.0bn.
-
Gross equity issuance was £3.0bn in September, compared to £0.4bn in August and the previous six month average of £2.1bn.
All sectors
-
Gross capital issuance by UK residents was £40.8bn in September, compared to £37.9bn in August and the previous six month average of £43.2bn (Chart 1).
-
Net issuance was -£4.8bn in September, compared to £5.1bn in August and the previous six month average of £2.7bn (Chart 1).
-
Year-to-date gross issuance was £380.9bn, £32.8bn lower than at the same point the previous year (Chart 2).
-
Year-to-date net issuance was £17.0bn, £42.9bn lower than at the same point the previous year (Chart 3).
Chart 1: Total capital issuance by UK-residents (all currencies)
Non seasonally adjusted
Chart 2: Gross year-to-date capital issuance by UK-residents (all currencies)
Non seasonally adjusted
Chart 3: Net year to date capital issuance by UK-residents (all currencies)
Bond issuance
Non seasonally adjusted
-
Gross bond issuance was £25.1bn in September, compared to £26.4bn in August and the previous six month average of £27.6bn (Chart 4).
-
Net bond issuance was -£4.0bn in September, compared to £8.1bn in August and the previous six month average of £3.0bn (Chart 4).
-
The decrease in net issuance was primarily driven by a decrease in issuance by the MFI sector combined with an increase in repayments across all three major sectors.
Chart 4: Bond issuance by UK-residents (all currencies)
Commercial paper issuance
Non seasonally adjusted
-
Gross commercial paper issuance was £12.7bn in September, compared to £11.0bn in August and the previous six month average of £13.5bn (Chart 5).
-
Net commercial paper issuance was -£1.0bn in September, compared to -£1.2bn in August and the previous six month average of -£1.2bn (Chart 5).
-
Net commercial paper issuance remained relatively unchanged in September, as an increase in PNFC issuance was offset by an increase in both PNFC and OFC repayments.
Chart 5: Commercial paper issuance by UK-residents (all currencies)
Equity issuance
Non seasonally adjusted
-
Gross equity issuance was £3.0bn in September, compared to £0.4bn in August and the previous six month average of £2.1bn (Chart 6).
-
Net equity issuance was £0.2bn in September, compared to -£1.9bn in August and the previous six month average of £0.9bn (Chart 6).
-
The increase in net issuance was primarily driven by an increase in issuance across the PNFC and OFC sectors.
Chart 6: Equity issuance by UK-residents (all currencies)
Key
Non seasonally adjusted
Queries
-
PNFC = Private non-financial corporation
-
MFI = Monetary financial institution
-
OFC = Other financial corporation
-
Other sectors = Other sectors contains public corporations and non-profit institutions serving households
-
CP = Commercial paper
If you have any comments or queries with regard to this release please email DSDSecurities@bankofengland.gsi.gov.uk.
Next release date: 25 November 2021
