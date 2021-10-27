Capital Issuance - September 2021

Published on 27 October 2021

Total gross capital issuance by all UK residents was £40.8bn in September, £2.9bn higher than in August but £2.4bn lower than the previous six month average.

Total net capital issuance was -£4.8bn in September, compared to £5.1bn in August and the previous six month average of £2.7bn.

Net bond issuance was -£4.0bn in September, compared to £8.1bn in August and the previous six month average of £3.0bn.

Gross equity issuance was £3.0bn in September, compared to £0.4bn in August and the previous six month average of £2.1bn.

In addition to the summary statistics contained within this release and the associated tables, the Bank publishes a number of more granular series; please see our Bankstats tables (E3.1) and the full list of series and interactive charts.

Gross capital issuance by UK residents was £40.8bn in September, compared to £37.9bn in August and the previous six month average of £43.2bn (Chart 1).

Net issuance was -£4.8bn in September, compared to £5.1bn in August and the previous six month average of £2.7bn (Chart 1).

Year-to-date gross issuance was £380.9bn, £32.8bn lower than at the same point the previous year (Chart 2).

Year-to-date net issuance was £17.0bn, £42.9bn lower than at the same point the previous year (Chart 3).

Chart 1: Total capital issuance by UK-residents (all currencies) Non seasonally adjusted

Chart 2: Gross year-to-date capital issuance by UK-residents (all currencies) Non seasonally adjusted

Chart 3: Net year to date capital issuance by UK-residents (all currencies) Non seasonally adjusted

Gross bond issuance was £25.1bn in September, compared to £26.4bn in August and the previous six month average of £27.6bn (Chart 4).

Net bond issuance was -£4.0bn in September, compared to £8.1bn in August and the previous six month average of £3.0bn (Chart 4).

The decrease in net issuance was primarily driven by a decrease in issuance by the MFI sector combined with an increase in repayments across all three major sectors.

Chart 4: Bond issuance by UK-residents (all currencies) Non seasonally adjusted

Gross commercial paper issuance was £12.7bn in September, compared to £11.0bn in August and the previous six month average of £13.5bn (Chart 5).

Net commercial paper issuance was -£1.0bn in September, compared to -£1.2bn in August and the previous six month average of -£1.2bn (Chart 5).

Net commercial paper issuance remained relatively unchanged in September, as an increase in PNFC issuance was offset by an increase in both PNFC and OFC repayments.

Chart 5: Commercial paper issuance by UK-residents (all currencies) Non seasonally adjusted

Gross equity issuance was £3.0bn in September, compared to £0.4bn in August and the previous six month average of £2.1bn (Chart 6).

Net equity issuance was £0.2bn in September, compared to -£1.9bn in August and the previous six month average of £0.9bn (Chart 6).

The increase in net issuance was primarily driven by an increase in issuance across the PNFC and OFC sectors.

Chart 6: Equity issuance by UK-residents (all currencies) Non seasonally adjusted

PNFC = Private non-financial corporation

MFI = Monetary financial institution

OFC = Other financial corporation

Other sectors = Other sectors contains public corporations and non-profit institutions serving households

CP = Commercial paper

Next release date: 25 November 2021