Capital Issuance - September 2021

10/27/2021 | 04:58am EDT
Published on 27 October 2021
Key points
  • Total gross capital issuance by all UK residents was £40.8bn in September, £2.9bn higher than in August but £2.4bn lower than the previous six month average.
  • Total net capital issuance was -£4.8bn in September, compared to £5.1bn in August and the previous six month average of £2.7bn.
  • Net bond issuance was -£4.0bn in September, compared to £8.1bn in August and the previous six month average of £3.0bn.
  • Gross equity issuance was £3.0bn in September, compared to £0.4bn in August and the previous six month average of £2.1bn.

In addition to the summary statistics contained within this release and the associated tables, the Bank publishes a number of more granular series; please see our Bankstats tables (E3.1) and the full list of series and interactive charts.

All sectors
  • Gross capital issuance by UK residents was £40.8bn in September, compared to £37.9bn in August and the previous six month average of £43.2bn (Chart 1).
  • Net issuance was -£4.8bn in September, compared to £5.1bn in August and the previous six month average of £2.7bn (Chart 1).
  • Year-to-date gross issuance was £380.9bn, £32.8bn lower than at the same point the previous year (Chart 2).
  • Year-to-date net issuance was £17.0bn, £42.9bn lower than at the same point the previous year (Chart 3).
Chart 1: Total capital issuance by UK-residents (all currencies)

Non seasonally adjusted

Chart 2: Gross year-to-date capital issuance by UK-residents (all currencies)

Non seasonally adjusted

Chart 3: Net year to date capital issuance by UK-residents (all currencies)

Non seasonally adjusted

Bond issuance
  • Gross bond issuance was £25.1bn in September, compared to £26.4bn in August and the previous six month average of £27.6bn (Chart 4).
  • Net bond issuance was -£4.0bn in September, compared to £8.1bn in August and the previous six month average of £3.0bn (Chart 4).
  • The decrease in net issuance was primarily driven by a decrease in issuance by the MFI sector combined with an increase in repayments across all three major sectors.
Chart 4: Bond issuance by UK-residents (all currencies)

Non seasonally adjusted

Commercial paper issuance
  • Gross commercial paper issuance was £12.7bn in September, compared to £11.0bn in August and the previous six month average of £13.5bn (Chart 5).
  • Net commercial paper issuance was -£1.0bn in September, compared to -£1.2bn in August and the previous six month average of -£1.2bn (Chart 5).
  • Net commercial paper issuance remained relatively unchanged in September, as an increase in PNFC issuance was offset by an increase in both PNFC and OFC repayments.
Chart 5: Commercial paper issuance by UK-residents (all currencies)

Non seasonally adjusted

Equity issuance
  • Gross equity issuance was £3.0bn in September, compared to £0.4bn in August and the previous six month average of £2.1bn (Chart 6).
  • Net equity issuance was £0.2bn in September, compared to -£1.9bn in August and the previous six month average of £0.9bn (Chart 6).
  • The increase in net issuance was primarily driven by an increase in issuance across the PNFC and OFC sectors.
Chart 6: Equity issuance by UK-residents (all currencies)

Non seasonally adjusted

Key
  • PNFC = Private non-financial corporation
  • MFI = Monetary financial institution
  • OFC = Other financial corporation
  • Other sectors = Other sectors contains public corporations and non-profit institutions serving households
  • CP = Commercial paper
Queries

If you have any comments or queries with regard to this release please email DSDSecurities@bankofengland.gsi.gov.uk.

Next release date: 25 November 2021

Convert this page to PDF

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 08:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
