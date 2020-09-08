Capital Link 19th Annual Closed–End Funds & Global ETFs Forum Thursday, September 10, 2020 – Digital Conference 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM EST

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link’s 19th Annual Closed-Ends Funds & Global ETFs Forum will take place on September 10, 2020, as a digital event.



This event is held in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange and the Lead Sponsor is Calamos Investments.

The event has been approved for 5.5 CFP CE Credits.



FORUM OVERVIEW

With a 19–year track record, Capital Link’s Annual Closed–End Funds & Global ETFs Forum is the longest running investment forum with significant branding and recognition in the industry. It updates the broader investment community on the latest trends, developments and investment strategies using Closed–End Funds, MLPs, BDCs, and Exchange Traded Funds.

This conference brings together financial advisors, institutional investors, RIAs, private bankers, financial planners, fund and asset managers, analysts, and financial media utilize this forum not only as a resource for sharing and evaluating the latest CEF and ETF products and trends, but also as an interactive platform for enhancing visibility and establishing the right connections.

This year, for the first time, we have the privilege to feature three industry gurus on a roundtable discussion sharing their unique insight on the current investment climate and its outlook, as well as on the developments in the CEF & ETF space: Tracy Maitland, President and Chief Investment Officer of Advent Capital Management, LLC, John P. Calamos, Founder, Chairman and Global CIO of Calamos Investments and Mario Gabelli, CFA, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of GAMCO Investors, Inc. and LICT Corp. The session will be moderated by John Koudounis, CEO of Calamos Investments.

There are seven INDUSTRY PANELS: CEF Industry Roundtable; ETF Industry Roundtable; Alternative Income Generation Strategies (REITs, Real Estate Interval Funds, Preferreds & Convertibles); Analysts Roundtable; Use of Leverage in CEFs; and Industry Leaders on Challenges & Opportunities.

A PRESENTATION ON The YieldStreet Prism Fund – An Entirely new Closed-End Fund.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER - “How the Global Pandemic Has Affected The ETF Industry: Five Key Themes”

Ms. Susan Thompson, EVP, Head of SPDR Americas Distribution of State Street Global Advisors.

FORUM TARGET AUDIENCE

Financial advisors, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private bankers & wealth managers, securities analysts, retail & institutional brokers, industry specialists & analysts, financial press & media, and other qualified investors will be in attendance.



ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS

Mariana Fariña Bush, CFA, Research Director - CEFs & ETPs/Passive Products -– Wells Fargo Investment Institute

Michael Jabara, Managing Director and Head of ETF and Closed-End Fund Research – Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Alexander Reiss, Director - Stifel

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES:

Aberdeen Standard Investments (AWP)

Advent Capital Management, LLC (AVK)

Barings

BNY Mellon (BK)

Calamos Investments (CSQ)

Clifford Chance US LLP

DWS (SNPE)

Eaton Vance (EV)

Fidelity Investments

Franklin Templeton (HIX)

Fitch Ratings

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL)

Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Guggenheim Investments (GBAB)

IndexIQ

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

New York Stock Exchange

Normura Securities

Nuveen (NUV)

RiverNorth Capital

State Street Global Advisors

Stifel

Wells Fargo Investment Institute

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

YieldStreet

FORUM SPONSORS & MEDIA PARTERS

In Cooperation with: New York Stock Exchange

Lead Sponsor: Calamos Investments

Bronze Sponsors: Aberdeen Standard Investments • Clifford Chance US LLP • DWS • Eaton Vance • Fitch Ratings • Goldman Sachs Asset Management • Guggenheim Investments • YieldStreet

Supporting Organization: Closed-End Fund Association, Inc (CEFA) • QWAFAFEW

Media Partners: Financial Advisor • Hedge Fund Alert • Seeking Alpha

