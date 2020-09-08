Capital Link 19th Annual Closed–End Funds & Global ETFs Forum Thursday, September 10, 2020 – Digital Conference 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM EST

The event has been approved for 5.5 CFP CE Credits.
FORUM OVERVIEW With a 19–year track record, Capital Link’s Annual Closed–End Funds & Global ETFs Forum is the longest running investment forum with significant branding and recognition in the industry. It updates the broader investment community on the latest trends, developments and investment strategies using Closed–End Funds, MLPs, BDCs, and Exchange Traded Funds.
This conference brings together financial advisors, institutional investors, RIAs, private bankers, financial planners, fund and asset managers, analysts, and financial media utilize this forum not only as a resource for sharing and evaluating the latest CEF and ETF products and trends, but also as an interactive platform for enhancing visibility and establishing the right connections.
This year, for the first time, we have the privilege to feature three industry gurus on a roundtable discussion sharing their unique insight on the current investment climate and its outlook, as well as on the developments in the CEF & ETF space: Tracy Maitland, President and Chief Investment Officer of Advent Capital Management, LLC, John P. Calamos, Founder, Chairman and Global CIO of Calamos Investments and Mario Gabelli, CFA, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of GAMCO Investors, Inc. and LICT Corp. The session will be moderated by John Koudounis, CEO of Calamos Investments.
There are seven INDUSTRY PANELS: CEF Industry Roundtable; ETF Industry Roundtable; Alternative Income Generation Strategies (REITs, Real Estate Interval Funds, Preferreds & Convertibles); Analysts Roundtable; Use of Leverage in CEFs; and Industry Leaders on Challenges & Opportunities.
A PRESENTATION ON The YieldStreet Prism Fund – An Entirely new Closed-End Fund.
KEYNOTE SPEAKER - “How the Global Pandemic Has Affected The ETF Industry: Five Key Themes”
Ms. Susan Thompson, EVP, Head of SPDR Americas Distribution of State Street Global Advisors.
FORUM TARGET AUDIENCE Financial advisors, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private bankers & wealth managers, securities analysts, retail & institutional brokers, industry specialists & analysts, financial press & media, and other qualified investors will be in attendance.
ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS
Mariana Fariña Bush, CFA, Research Director - CEFs & ETPs/Passive Products -– Wells Fargo Investment Institute
Michael Jabara, Managing Director and Head of ETF and Closed-End Fund Research – Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
Alexander Reiss, Director - Stifel
PARTICIPATING COMPANIES:
Aberdeen Standard Investments (AWP)
Advent Capital Management, LLC (AVK)
Barings
BNY Mellon (BK)
Calamos Investments (CSQ)
Clifford Chance US LLP
DWS (SNPE)
Eaton Vance (EV)
Fidelity Investments
Franklin Templeton (HIX)
Fitch Ratings
GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Guggenheim Investments (GBAB)
IndexIQ
Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
New York Stock Exchange
Normura Securities
Nuveen (NUV)
RiverNorth Capital
State Street Global Advisors
Stifel
Wells Fargo Investment Institute
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
YieldStreet
FORUM SPONSORS & MEDIA PARTERS In Cooperation with: New York Stock Exchange Lead Sponsor: Calamos Investments Bronze Sponsors: Aberdeen Standard Investments • Clifford Chance US LLP • DWS • Eaton Vance • Fitch Ratings • Goldman Sachs Asset Management • Guggenheim Investments • YieldStreet Supporting Organization: Closed-End Fund Association, Inc (CEFA) • QWAFAFEW Media Partners: Financial Advisor • Hedge Fund Alert • Seeking Alpha
ORGANIZER: CAPITAL LINK, INC. Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communication and advisory form with strategic focus on Closed-End Funds and ETFs, MLPs, the energy, commodities and maritime sectors. In addition, Capital Link organizes ten investment conferences a year in the United States and Europe all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has offices in London, Athens & Oslo.