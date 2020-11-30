Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Five9 (FIVN) CEO – This technology is going to double our addressable market
11/30/2020 | 01:30pm EST
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Executive Officer of Five9 Rowan Trollope had a clear message:
The acquisition of San Francisco-based Inference Solutions could roughly double the company’s total addressable market.
The dual drivers of enterprise transitions to cloud and digitization have been “turbo-charged”by COVID-19.
Some of the changes due to COVID-19 are a permanent feature of the business landscape going forward: “[T]his is a labor shift from in-person to contact center. And I don’t think that’s going to go back.”
In a far-ranging interview with the CEO we discussed the future of the business, the impact of COVID-19, the impact of the innovation surrounding Alexa and Google Assistant, and all of technology.