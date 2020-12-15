Log in
Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Talend CEO – ‘If anyone's going to evolve the data pipe, we'll be the ones to do it'

12/15/2020 | 02:18pm EST
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), the chief executive officer of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND), Christal Bemont, had clear messages: 

  1. A ‘tidal wave’ of data is being digitized and Talend will benefit significantly from that tailwind. ‘If anyone’s going to evolve the data pipe, [Talend] will be the ones to do it.’

  2. The company is on track to meet its full year 2020 guidance for cloud ARR of $100 million, posting 113% growth in Q3.

  3. COVID has acted as an accelerant to cloud sales.

In a far-ranging interview with the CEO we discussed the future of the business, the impacts of COVID-19, the role of data governance, and the opportunities ahead for Talend.

Read: Talend CEO Bemont: If anyone’s going to evolve the data pipe, we’ll be the ones to do it

Media queries
Alicia Newman, Director Client Services
Capital Market Laboratories
support@cmlviz.com



© GlobeNewswire 2020
