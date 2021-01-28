|
Capital Markets Soundness Report Vol XVII Q4 2020
Promoting the Integrity and Growth of the Capital Markets
THE CAPITAL MARKETS
SOUNDNESS REPORT (CMSR)
Volume XVII, Quarter 4 2020
"2021: Anticipated Capital Markets Regulatory Reforms amidst
Forecasted Optimism in Global Economic Recovery "
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1.0
Special Feature: Intensiﬁed Regulatory Reforms in
the Capital Markets in 2021
7
2.0
International and Global Capital Markets
19
3.0
Regional Capital Markets Development
35
4.0
Domestic Capital Markets Developments
37
5.0 Capital Markets Stability Soundness Indicators
for the Period October - December 2020
51
The Capital Markets Authority
Capital Markets Soundness Report Q4, 2020
While several factors are anticipated to contribute to a more
favorable 2021, the hope with which the covid 19 vaccine developments have been undertaken thus far remain central.
Special Message from the Chief Executive
Mr. Wycliﬀe Shamiah, FCPA
Chief Executive
Capital Markets Authority, Kenya
Dear Valued Reader, Happy NewYear 2021.
Welcome to the 17th Edition of the Capital Markets Soundness Report covering events in the fourth quarter of the year 2020. Like previous editions, the report provides an assessment of positive and adverse economic and ﬁnancial developments cross cutting global, regional and domestic markets with a focus on the risks and opportunities presented for capital markets practitioners.
This Edition comes against the backdrop of unprecedented challenges primarily engineered by the devastating Covid-19 Pandemic, translating into a general slump in global economic performance. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has estimated a global growth of -4.4% in 2020, down from the 2.8% growth recorded in 2019, as economies across diﬀerent parts of the world recorded negative growth. Interestingly, China is reported to have attained an estimated 1.9% growth in 2020.
The downward trend is replicated within the Sub Saharan African region with the IMF estimating a -3% growth in 2020, down from the 3.2% recorded in 2019. While East African countries, like other economies have recorded slumps in growth, projections by the IMF indicate positive growth statistics for 2020, save for Uganda, with a projected -0.3% growth. Ethiopia, Kenya and Tanzania are projected to return growth rates estimated at 1.9%,1% and 1.9% respectively and to improve in 2021 to 4.7%,3.6% and 4.9% for Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda respectively.
While several factors are anticipated to contribute to a more favourable 2021, hope on the extent to which the COVID-19 vaccine development has been undertaken thus far remain central to its realization. In December 2020, administration of vaccines was observed in the United States, United Kingdom and Israel with Kenya ordering 24 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, expected to be in the country in mid-February 2021.
2021: Anticipated Capital Markets Regulatory Reforms amidst Forecasted Optimism in Global Economic Recovery
3
