Capital Markets Soundness Report Vol XVII Q4 2020

01/28/2021 | 12:56am EST
Promoting the Integrity and Growth of the Capital Markets

THE CAPITAL MARKETS

SOUNDNESS REPORT (CMSR)

Volume XVII, Quarter 4 2020

"2021: Anticipated Capital Markets Regulatory Reforms amidst

Forecasted Optimism in Global Economic Recovery "

The Capital Markets Soundness Report (CMSR) is a publication of The Capital Markets Authority (K) on Capitam Markets stability, deepening and development. While reasonable care has been taken in preparation of this report, the Authority accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever resulting from the use of information contained herein. Note further, that CMA has no objection to the material contained herein being referenced, provided an acknowledgement of the same is made. Any comments and/or suggestions on any of the details may be sent to cmapolicy@cma.or.ke

©2020 CMA(Kenya) | www.cma.or.ke

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.0

Special Feature: Intensiﬁed Regulatory Reforms in

the Capital Markets in 2021

7

2.0

International and Global Capital Markets

19

3.0

Regional Capital Markets Development

35

4.0

Domestic Capital Markets Developments

37

5.0 Capital Markets Stability Soundness Indicators

for the Period October - December 2020

51

The Capital Markets Authority

Capital Markets Soundness Report Q4, 2020

While several factors are anticipated to contribute to a more

favorable 2021, the hope with which the covid 19 vaccine developments have been undertaken thus far remain central.

Special Message from the Chief Executive

Mr. Wycliﬀe Shamiah, FCPA

Chief Executive

Capital Markets Authority, Kenya

Dear Valued Reader, Happy NewYear 2021.

Welcome to the 17th Edition of the Capital Markets Soundness Report covering events in the fourth quarter of the year 2020. Like previous editions, the report provides an assessment of positive and adverse economic and ﬁnancial developments cross cutting global, regional and domestic markets with a focus on the risks and opportunities presented for capital markets practitioners.

This Edition comes against the backdrop of unprecedented challenges primarily engineered by the devastating Covid-19 Pandemic, translating into a general slump in global economic performance. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has estimated a global growth of -4.4% in 2020, down from the 2.8% growth recorded in 2019, as economies across diﬀerent parts of the world recorded negative growth. Interestingly, China is reported to have attained an estimated 1.9% growth in 2020.

The downward trend is replicated within the Sub Saharan African region with the IMF estimating a -3% growth in 2020, down from the 3.2% recorded in 2019. While East African countries, like other economies have recorded slumps in growth, projections by the IMF indicate positive growth statistics for 2020, save for Uganda, with a projected -0.3% growth. Ethiopia, Kenya and Tanzania are projected to return growth rates estimated at 1.9%,1% and 1.9% respectively and to improve in 2021 to 4.7%,3.6% and 4.9% for Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda respectively.

While several factors are anticipated to contribute to a more favourable 2021, hope on the extent to which the COVID-19 vaccine development has been undertaken thus far remain central to its realization. In December 2020, administration of vaccines was observed in the United States, United Kingdom and Israel with Kenya ordering 24 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, expected to be in the country in mid-February 2021.

2021: Anticipated Capital Markets Regulatory Reforms amidst Forecasted Optimism in Global Economic Recovery

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CMA - Capital Markets Authority of Kenya published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 05:55:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
