Capital Markets Soundness Report Vol XX Q3 2021

11/04/2021 | 01:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VY

The Capital Markets Soundness Report (CMSR) is a publication of The Capital Markets Authority (K) on Capita Markets stability, deepening and development. While reasonable care has been taken in preparation of this report, the Authority accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever resulting from the use of information contained herein. Note further, that CMA has no objection to the material contained herein being referenced, provided an acknowledgment of the same is made. Any comments and/or suggestions on any of the details may be sent to

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.0

Special Feature: Financial Sector Stability Report 2020

10

2.0 Ž'"ƒŽƒ'‹-ƒŽƒ"‡-•‡˜‡Ž''‡-•--Ž''

1͝

3.0

Regional -"Ǧ•ƒŠƒ"ƒˆ"‹…ƒ‡˜‡Ž''‡-•

3͙

4.0

Domestic Capital Markets Developments

3͝

5.0

Capital Markets Stability Soundness Indicators

for the Period -Ž› - ‡'-‡"‡"202͙

͜1

Welcome to the 20th Edition of the Capital Markets Soundness Report (CMSR) for the Quarter ended September 2021.

This report analyses the health and soundness of the Kenyan capital markets, as ‹ƪ-‡…‡† by global, region- al, and domestic political, socio-economic, and cultural developments. It further highlights the risks and opportunities presented to the industry and provides a window for industry stakeholders to appreciate and contribute towards emerging policy issues in market development and oversight.

This issue has been released against the backdrop of a projected global economic recovery amidst exogenous shocks. Economic growth has picked up, supported by strong policy support, the ongoing broader Covid-19 vaccinations coverage across the globe and the gradual resumption of many economic activities, particularly in service sectors. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD, September 2021) report, global economy is projected to grow by 5.7 per cent in 2021 from a contraction of 3.4 per cent in 2020. However, the economic outlook varies by country, with developing and emerging economies anticipated to grow more slowly than developed countries. In Africa, growth is expected to expand to 3.4 percent in 2021.

On the domestic scene, the National Treasury and Planning Budget Review and Outlook Paper, August 2021 projected that the Kenyan economy will rebound to 6 per cent in 2021 with the outlook being reinforced by the current stable macroeconomic environment, as well as the continuous implementation of the Govern- ment's strategic initiatives under the "Big Four" Agenda and the Economic Recovery Strategy. The sustained recovery of the capital markets is hinged on the projected economic recovery. Further, the enhanced Covid -19 vaccination program brings the country closer to full re-opening through lifting of curfew restrictions. This outlook could however be dampened by the heightening political activity in Kenya as we approach the 2022 General Elections.

The rebasing of Kenya's economy will be key in strategic planning within the capital markets given the new data on current economic activities that make up the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In the quarter under review, CMA Kenya continued to work with its licensees to ensure they understand and abide by their obligations. Public sensitization was further enhanced with the key message to the public being, to invest through its licensed and regulated entities. Further, the Authority will continue to use all

Capital Markets Authority - Kenya

3

"‡‰-Žƒ-'"›-''Ž•ƒ-‹-•†‹•''•ƒŽ-'-ƒ‡‡ˆ'"…‡‡-ƒ…-‹'ƒ‰ƒ‹•-"ƒ†ƒ…-'"••‡‡‹‰-'‡š'Ž'‹-'"…ƒ-•‡Šƒ" to investors.

I take this opportunity to underscore the need for enhanced partnerships and stakeholder collaboration to ˆ-"-Š‡" †‡‡'‡ -Š‡ ƒ"‡-ǤŠ‡ ‡'"ƒ†- 'ˆ†‡"•-ƒ†‹‰ ȋ'Ȍ "‡-™‡‡ ƒ† ‡›ƒ "‹˜ƒ-‡ ‡…-'"ŽŽ‹ƒ…‡ȋȌ-'•-'''"--'-ƒ‡'ˆ…ƒ'‹-ƒŽƒ"‡-•'"'†-…-•Ǣ-Š‡…'Ǧ''‡"ƒ-‹'ƒ‰"‡‡‡-‡›ƒ ‹‡†™‹-Š-Š‡‹-‡†‹‰†'-'''•‹-‹'ƒ‹"'"‹ƒ•ˆ"‹…ƒǯ•Ƥƒ…‹ƒŽŠ-"Ǣƒˆƒ"‹…'ǯ•'ƒ"-‡"•Š‹'™‹-Š-Š‡ ƒ‹"'"‹‡…-"‹-‹‡• š…Šƒ‰‡ ‡ƒ"Ž‹‰ …-•-'‡"• -' ‹˜‡•- -•‹‰ Ǯ'‰ƒ '‹-•ǯ ƒ"‡ ƒ'‰ -Š‡ ‹‹-‹ƒ-‹˜‡• -'™ƒ"†••-…Š‡†•-†‡"-ƒ‡†-"‹‰-Š‡'‡"‹'†-†‡""‡˜‹‡™ǤŠ‡--Š'"‹-›™‹ŽŽ…'-‹-‡-†‡"-ƒ‹‰•-"-…- --"‡††‹ƒŽ'‰-‡ƒ†•-"ƒ-‡‰‹…'ƒ"-‡"•Š‹'•-'†‡˜‡Ž''-Š‡ƒ"‡-Ǥ

‡ ƒ"‡ †‡Ž‹‰Š-‡† -' …'-‹-‡ …'ŽŽƒ"'"ƒ-‹‰ ™‹-Š ›'-ǡ '-" ‡•-‡‡‡† •-ƒ‡Š'Ž†‡"•ǡ -' †‡‡'‡ -Š‡ ƒ"‡-Ǥ Š‡"‡ˆ'"‡ǡƒ•›'-"‡ƒ†-Š‹•"‡''"-ǡ™‡"‡"-‡•-›'--'•Šƒ"‡›'-"-Š'-‰Š-•'-Š‡"‡''"-̹•‡›Ƥ†‹‰•ǡŽ‡••'• Ž‡ƒ"‡†ǡ''''"--‹-‹‡•ǡ"‹••ƒ†''-‡-‹ƒŽ‹-‹‰ƒ-‹'••'-Šƒ-™‡…ƒ‹'"'˜‡'-"…ƒ'‹-ƒŽƒ"‡-•"‡‰-Žƒ-'"› framework to make Kenya an investment destination of choice.

ƒ''›‡ƒ†‹‰Ǩ

Capital Markets Authority - Kenya

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CMA - Capital Markets Authority of Kenya published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 05:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
