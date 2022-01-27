Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Capital Midwest Fund Joins United Nations-Supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI)

01/27/2022 | 04:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture capital firm Capital Midwest Fund (CMF) is proud to announce today that it has become a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) as part of the fund's ongoing effort to engage in responsible investing.

The PRI is an international organization dedicated to implementing responsible investment through six key principles. These principles are voluntary and equip investors with the guidelines for incorporating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies into business practices and decision-making. The PRI was formed in 2005 and launched at the New York Stock Exchange in 2006.

"We view ESG, and more specifically the PRI, as a guide and opportunity to deliver impact beyond financial returns," said CMF Partner Michael Harper. "Additionally, we are integrating the PRI as a lens through which we evaluate both qualitative and quantitative risk factors and identify high-quality investment opportunities. Becoming a signatory to the PRI and Sustainable Development Goals is an extension of practices CMF has demonstrated in past investments. CMF is also developing a similar framework for its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)."

The six key principles are:

  • We will incorporate ESG issues into investment analysis and decision-making processes.
  • We will be active owners and incorporate ESG issues into our ownership policies and practices.
  • We will seek appropriate disclosure on ESG issues by the entities in which we invest.
  • We will promote acceptance and implementation of the principles within the investment industry.
  • We will work together to enhance our effectiveness in implementing the principles.
  • We will each report on our activities and progress towards implementing the principles.

About Capital Midwest Fund

Capital Midwest Fund is a venture capital firm investing in revenue-stage companies that provide customer-centric, problem-solving, business-to-business technology solutions, including software, services, and products. CMF focuses on companies where management: (1) has a fundamental understanding of trending technology themes; (2) has applied that understanding in a practical way to solve specific customer problems; and (3) has shown traction in garnering market acceptance.

CMF recently announced the initial closing of its fourth fund, Capital Midwest Fund IV, L.P. (CMF IV), effective as of November 5, 2021. To date, CMF IV has received capital commitments in excess of $41 million. CMF IV is targeting $100 million of aggregate capital commitments.

https://www.capitalmidwest.com

Contact:
Michael S. Harper
Capital Midwest Fund
mharper@capitalmidwest.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-midwest-fund-joins-united-nations-supported-principles-for-responsible-investment-pri-301470182.html

SOURCE Capital Midwest Fund


© PRNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
04:19pNEXTPLAT CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:19pROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:19pVOYA FINANCIAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:19pEVENTBRITE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:19pPerkinElmer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
04:19pThe RMR Group Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
BU
04:19pHydraFacial, A BeautyHealth Company, Opens HFX Experience Center in New York City
BU
04:19pFirst Interstate BancSystem Announces New Members of Executive Team
BU
04:19pEMERALD RELEASES FIRST ANNUAL B2B EVENTS INDUSTRY OUTLOOK 2022 REPORT : Charting Success Amid Evolving Expectations
BU
04:18pINTERPACE BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"