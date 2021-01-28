Log in
Capital Properties, Inc. : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

01/28/2021
PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCQX: CPTP) announced that, at its regular quarterly meeting held on January 27, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 (seven cents) per share on the Company's outstanding Class A Common Shares (6,599,912) payable on February 26, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2021.

About Capital Properties, Inc.

Capital Properties, Inc. and its subsidiary's principal business consist of the long-term leasing of certain of its real estate interests in downtown Providence, Rhode Island for commercial development and the leasing of locations along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts for outdoor advertising purposes. 

CONTACT:

Susan R. Johnson, Treasurer
401-435-7171

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-properties-inc-declares-regular-quarterly-dividend-301217659.html

SOURCE Capital Properties, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
