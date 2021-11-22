Capital Square Delivers 191.72% Total Return* to Investors in Atlanta Sale

ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square 1031, a leading sponsor of Delaware statutory trust (DST) offerings for Section 1031 exchange and other accredited investors, announced today the $45.75 million sale of Fairway View Apartments, a 243-unit multifamily community adjacent to the former Northwood Country Club golf course in Gwinnet County, a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia. The property was owned by a group of DST investors who realized 191.72% total return, or a 22.43% annualized return, from their 1031 exchange investment.*

"This is another full-cycle DST offering that generated outsized returns for Capital Square's investors," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "The sale demonstrates Capital Square's ability to make smart purchases, add value, and, at the optimal time, sell for an exceptional profit. The returns blew away the pro forma, and did so in record time."

Located at 3345 Fairway Oaks Drive in Lawrenceville, the community is comprised of 26 two- and three-story residential buildings, a standalone clubhouse/office as well as laundry and maintenance buildings. Fairway View Apartments features one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units averaging 1,089 square feet. Community amenities at the property include golf course views, a coffee and tea bar, a playground, sports court, swimming pool and grill/picnic area. Additional amenities include a pet walk and care stations, an outdoor amenity area, a laundry facility, and more.

"We are extremely pleased with this outstanding result for Capital Square's investors," said Mike Waddell, president of Capital Square. "While the pro forma called for a 10-year holding period, Capital Square maximized value in record time and completed the sale in just over four years."

Since formation, Capital Square has sponsored 112 investment offerings comprised of more than 140 Individual properties for over 4,700 investors across the nation. Capital Square has taken 15 of the DST offerings full cycle, resulting in an average 16.25% annualized return and an average 175.34% total return.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $3.6 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for five consecutive years. Additionally, in 2021, the company was ranked 101st on the list of Inc. 5000 Washington D.C. Metro's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and 2021 as well as on their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Private placements are speculative. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

*The "total return" represents the ratio of total sales proceeds and distributions through the life of the asset over the total initial equity invested. The "annualized return" is defined as the difference between net sale proceeds and initial investment, plus the distributions over the holding period, divided by the initial investment; divided by the number of months; times 12. The ROE and annualized return are net of fees and represent a return to an individual investor. No representation is made that any investment will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those achieves in the past or that losses will not be incurred.

