Capital for Colleagues PLC - invests in employee-owned businesses - Converts GBP250,000 of GBP412,000 in outstanding loans to portfolio firm South Cerney Outdoor Ltd into 250,000 SCO shares. The A ordinary shares have preferential rights to dividends and will be repurchased by SCO from Capital for Colleagues in five equal annual tranches. Capital for Colleagues also will transfer a 4% SCO stake to the SCO Employee Share Ownership Trust and grant the trust a call option over an additional 4% stake. Before the exercise of any call options, the transactions will leave Capital for Colleagues interested in 31% of SCO's ordinary shares. SCO operates an outdoor activities centre near Cerencester, Gloucestershire.

Current stock price: last traded at 62.52 pence on Friday in London

12-month change: down 5.3%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

