Capital for Colleagues plc - Director's Interest

12/09/2021 | 05:29am EST
Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Investment

9 December 2021

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

(‘Capital for Colleagues’, ‘C4C’ or the ‘Company’)

DIRECTOR’S INTEREST

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business (‘EOB’) sector, is pleased to announce that Alistair Currie, Chief Executive of the Company, has acquired 84,187 ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company at a price of 64p per share.

Following this acquisition, Mr Currie is interested in 686,282 ordinary shares, representing 3.71% of the Company’s issued share capital.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:


CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
Richard Bailey, Chairman
Alistair Currie, Chief Executive
John Lewis, Director
01985 201 980
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Mark Anwyl
Duncan Vasey		 020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Alistair Currie
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive of Capital for Colleagues plc
b) Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Capital for Colleagues plc
b) LEI 213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of 40p each


ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 84,187 ordinary shares at 64p per share
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

n/a (single transaction)
e) Date of the transaction 9 December 2021
f) Place of the transaction AQSE Growth Market

© PRNewswire 2021
