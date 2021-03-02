Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Capital for Colleagues plc - Portfolio Update - Anthesis

03/02/2021 | 04:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Investment

2 March 2021

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

(‘Capital for Colleagues’ or the ‘Company’)

PORTFOLIO UPDATE – ANTHESIS CONSULTING GROUP LIMITED

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business (‘EOB’) sector, is pleased to announce that it has sold its investment in portfolio company Anthesis Consulting Group Limited (‘Anthesis’) for consideration of £1.15 million in cash, a profit on the original investment of around 155%.

Capital for Colleagues’ investment in Anthesis was valued at £705,000 in the Company’s investment update for the quarter ended 30 November 2020.

Anthesis is a specialist consultancy, offering commercially driven sustainability services and solutions. The Company’s investment has been realised as Anthesis puts in place a new investment structure to support its next stage of growth.

The proceeds from this sale will be applied in the ongoing fulfilment of the Company’s investment strategy and for general working capital purposes.

Alistair Currie, Chief Executive of Capital for Colleagues, said:

‘We are delighted to report our second substantial and profitable realisation of 2021. We have been stakeholders in Anthesis since 2016 and are pleased with the progress that the Company has made.  We wish Anthesis well as the company moves to the next stage of its evolution.’

Malcolm Paul, Chairman of Anthesis, said:

‘We would like to thank Capital for Colleagues for their support during the early stages of Anthesis’s development and growth. Employee ownership and engagement is an important part of the Anthesis culture and we wish Capital for Colleagues well in their support of this growing sector of the UK economy.’

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:


CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
Richard Bailey, Chairman
Alistair Currie, Chief Executive
01985 201 980
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Mark Anwyl
Allie Feuerlein		 020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:58aMODERNA  : Urgent Headline News
AQ
04:58aDGAP-AFR  : PVA TePla AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DJ
04:57aOil slips on fears over higher OPEC supply, slower China demand
RE
04:57aGREEN LEADER  : Notice of special general meeting
PU
04:56aAKASTOR  : Baker Hughes, Akastor merging offshore oil drilling ops
RE
04:55aBANCA IFIS S P A  : confirms Equita Sim as liquidity provider for its senior bonds
PU
04:55aCongo Brazzaville takes reins from Zimbabwe in ARFSD Bureau
PU
04:54aDATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION  : Intnl Pwr Gen - Reply Slip
PR
04:51aGREEN LEADER  : Proposed capital reorganisation and proposed share premium cancellation and notice of special general meeting
PU
04:51aBEST DEAL PROPERTIES  : Purchase of own bonds
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ