Capital for Colleagues plc - Portfolio Update - Anthesis

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Investment

2 March 2021

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

(‘Capital for Colleagues’ or the ‘Company’)

PORTFOLIO UPDATE – ANTHESIS CONSULTING GROUP LIMITED

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business (‘EOB’) sector, is pleased to announce that it has sold its investment in portfolio company Anthesis Consulting Group Limited (‘Anthesis’) for consideration of £1.15 million in cash, a profit on the original investment of around 155%.

Capital for Colleagues’ investment in Anthesis was valued at £705,000 in the Company’s investment update for the quarter ended 30 November 2020.

Anthesis is a specialist consultancy, offering commercially driven sustainability services and solutions. The Company’s investment has been realised as Anthesis puts in place a new investment structure to support its next stage of growth.

The proceeds from this sale will be applied in the ongoing fulfilment of the Company’s investment strategy and for general working capital purposes.

Alistair Currie, Chief Executive of Capital for Colleagues, said:

‘We are delighted to report our second substantial and profitable realisation of 2021. We have been stakeholders in Anthesis since 2016 and are pleased with the progress that the Company has made. We wish Anthesis well as the company moves to the next stage of its evolution.’

Malcolm Paul, Chairman of Anthesis, said:

‘We would like to thank Capital for Colleagues for their support during the early stages of Anthesis’s development and growth. Employee ownership and engagement is an important part of the Anthesis culture and we wish Capital for Colleagues well in their support of this growing sector of the UK economy.’

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:



CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

Richard Bailey, Chairman

Alistair Currie, Chief Executive

01985 201 980 PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED

Mark Anwyl

Allie Feuerlein 020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).