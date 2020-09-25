Log in
Capital increase of up to CHF 27 million for the Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund

09/25/2020 | 01:05am EDT

Press release 25 September 2020

Capital increase of up to CHF 27 million for the Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund

Zurich, 25 September 2020 - The capital increase of the Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund (HSO Fund) will start on 19 October 2020 for maximum CHF 27 million. The issue proceeds are already reserved for a very attractive investment property with a value of CHF 42 million.

In the period from 19 to 29 October 2020, 12.00 noon CET, the fund management company Helvetica Property Investors AG will carry out a capital increase of up to maximum CHF 27 million for the HSO Fund. Each existing share will be allocated one (1) subscription right. Two (2) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe to one (1) new share against payment of the issue price in Swiss francs. In total, a maximum of 250,000 new shares will be issued. This will increase the number of outstanding shares from currently 500,000 to maximum 750,000 shares. The issue price is CHF 107.50 net per new share of the HSO Fund. The issue price was calculated according to the fund contract (§ 17 paragraph 3). The exact number of newly issued shares will be determined at the end of the subscription period, based on the subscriptions received. Payment for the subscribed new shares will be on 3 November 2020.

There will be no trading in subscription rights. Subscription rights which have not been exercised during the subscription period shall expire without value after 29 October 2020, 12.00 noon (CET).

The purpose of the capital increase is to generate additional equity for the further expansion of the high-quality portfolio. The issue proceeds are already reserved for a very attractive investment property with a value of CHF 42 million.

This press release does not constitute an issue prospectus within the meaning of Art. 652a and Art. 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations. The HSO Fund is traded over-the-counter through Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG.

Media contact

Michael Müller

Salman Baday

Chief Executive Officer

Head Sales Schweiz

P +41 43 544 70 80

P +41 43 544 70 95

mm@Helvetica.com

sb@Helvetica.com

DETAILS OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE

Issue volume

Maximum CHF 27 million

Subscription ratio

2:1

Number of existing shares

500,000

Number of new shares

Maximum 250,000

Issue price per share

CHF 107.50 net (including issuing commission)

Subscription rights trading

No subscription rights trading

Subscription period

19 October 2020 - 29 October 2020, 12.00 noon CET

Allocation

30 October 2020

Payment date

03 November 2020

Shares Valor number / ISIN / Symbol

43 472 505 / CH0434725054 / HSO

Subscription rights Valor number / ISIN

57 189 729 / CH0571897294

Use of proceeds

The additional equity will be used to invest in attractive real estate assets and projects in line with the HSO Fund's investment strategy.

Fund management company

Helvetica Property Investors AG, Zurich

Custodian Bank

Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG, Basel

Real estate valuation experts

Wüest Partner AG, Zurich

Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich

All relevant documents concerning the capital increase are available under www.swissfunddata.ch or www.Helvetica.com.

About Helvetica

Helvetica Property Investors AG is a leading real estate fund and asset management firm. We deliver sustainable value to our clients through active, long-term ownership of safe and stable real estate investments. With a fully integrated real estate investment platform, we are able to provide both standardized investment products and customized investment plans. We are proud of our longstanding reputation for outstanding client service and dedication to responsible ownership. Our firm is approved and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA.

About Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund

The HSO Fund is a Swiss real estate fund open exclusively to qualified investors. The HSO Fund invests in special purpose properties in the Swiss economic centers. The focus is on fully let properties with long-term leases and few tenants generating stable income. The investment objective is mainly the long-term preservation of value and the distribution of reasonable profits. The fund share units can be traded over-the-counter. The HSO Fund is approved by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, FINMA.

Ticker Symbol HSO; security 43 472 505; ISIN CH0434725054

Disclaimer

This press release does neither constitute an issuance prospectus in the sense of art. 652a or art. 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations nor a prospectus, a simplified prospectus or a basic information leaflet (key investor information document; KIID) in the sense of the Swiss Act on Collective Investment Schemes. The units of the HSO Fund may not be publicly offered or advertised in Switzerland. The documents that are solely relevant for an investment decision, the prospectus and the simplified prospectus, can be obtained from Helvetica Property Investors AG.




