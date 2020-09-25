Capital increase of up to CHF 27 million for the Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund

Zurich, 25 September 2020 - The capital increase of the Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund (HSO Fund) will start on 19 October 2020 for maximum CHF 27 million. The issue proceeds are already reserved for a very attractive investment property with a value of CHF 42 million.

In the period from 19 to 29 October 2020, 12.00 noon CET, the fund management company Helvetica Property Investors AG will carry out a capital increase of up to maximum CHF 27 million for the HSO Fund. Each existing share will be allocated one (1) subscription right. Two (2) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe to one (1) new share against payment of the issue price in Swiss francs. In total, a maximum of 250,000 new shares will be issued. This will increase the number of outstanding shares from currently 500,000 to maximum 750,000 shares. The issue price is CHF 107.50 net per new share of the HSO Fund. The issue price was calculated according to the fund contract (§ 17 paragraph 3). The exact number of newly issued shares will be determined at the end of the subscription period, based on the subscriptions received. Payment for the subscribed new shares will be on 3 November 2020.

There will be no trading in subscription rights. Subscription rights which have not been exercised during the subscription period shall expire without value after 29 October 2020, 12.00 noon (CET).

The purpose of the capital increase is to generate additional equity for the further expansion of the high-quality portfolio. The issue proceeds are already reserved for a very attractive investment property with a value of CHF 42 million.

This press release does not constitute an issue prospectus within the meaning of Art. 652a and Art. 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations. The HSO Fund is traded over-the-counter through Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG.

Media contact

Michael Müller Salman Baday Chief Executive Officer Head Sales Schweiz P +41 43 544 70 80 P +41 43 544 70 95 mm@Helvetica.com sb@Helvetica.com

DETAILS OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE Issue volume Maximum CHF 27 million Subscription ratio 2:1 Number of existing shares 500,000 Number of new shares Maximum 250,000 Issue price per share CHF 107.50 net (including issuing commission) Subscription rights trading No subscription rights trading Subscription period 19 October 2020 - 29 October 2020, 12.00 noon CET Allocation 30 October 2020 Payment date 03 November 2020 Shares Valor number / ISIN / Symbol 43 472 505 / CH0434725054 / HSO Subscription rights Valor number / ISIN 57 189 729 / CH0571897294 Use of proceeds The additional equity will be used to invest in attractive real estate assets and projects in line with the HSO Fund's investment strategy. Fund management company Helvetica Property Investors AG, Zurich Custodian Bank Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG, Basel Real estate valuation experts Wüest Partner AG, Zurich Auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich

All relevant documents concerning the capital increase are available under www.swissfunddata.ch or www.Helvetica.com.