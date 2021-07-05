Log in
Caplecleugh mine water treatment scheme

07/05/2021 | 12:28pm EDT
Contents
  1. Maps
  2. Reports

The River Nent is the second most metal polluted river in England.

This pollution by cadmium, lead and zinc comes from several different sources and the effects on water and sediment quality, and aquatic life can be seen for 60km along the River South Tyne and in the Tyne Estuary.

One of the most significant sources of pollution is the Caplecleugh Level, an abandoned mine water drainage tunnel or adit.

The Environment Agency and Coal Authority are proposing to build a treatment scheme to remove the metals from the Caplecleugh Level mine water before they get into the river, improving the environment for people and wildlife.

Following discussions with the public and other stakeholders, proposals are being developed for a treatment scheme to be built on the former Nenthead mine site adjacent to the Handsome Mea reservoir.

The proposal is to capture the mine water at the Caplecleugh Level portal near the Nenthead mines car park, and pump it up to the treatment ponds in an underground pipeline.

Once the metals have been removed, the water will be returned to the River Nent close to the Caplecleugh Level in another underground pipe.

Planning permission for the works

We have already begun to talk with Cumbria County Council about what should be included in the planning permission application for the Caplecleugh treatment scheme.

We have also discussed 2 smaller pieces of work that will help to reduce the diffuse pollution from the Nenthead mine site. As the mine water treatment scheme and the measures to control diffuse pollution are all very close to each other, Cumbria County Council has asked us to include them all in a single application for planning permission which covers all the work we are proposing to do at the Nenthead mine site.

The addition of these extra pieces of work, coupled with delays caused by the pandemic, mean we do not expect to be ready to submit the planning application until 2022.

We intend to share more details about the project later in 2021 so that the public and other stakeholders can make comments before it is submitted.

The 2 pieces of diffuse pollution work are summarised below.

Diffuse pollution: surface water management

Some of the river pollution is caused by water running across the site and washing metals out of the contaminated old mine wastes.

We are looking into how we can limit this pollution by improving how surface water moves around the site in streams and leats.

We are talking to the Nenthead Mines Conservation Society and Historic England to understand whether improvements can be made whilst also protecting the important industrial archaeology.

Diffuse pollution: check weir

A lot of metal contaminated material is in the river already. There is an old check weir just downstream of the Rampgill Burn which has trapped sediments and metals but is now at full capacity.

We are looking at ways we can remove some of the existing sediments and improve the weir so that it captures even more metals. We also want to try and protect the retaining wall which supports the gravel access track from being damaged again; this happens because the check weir directs river water towards it.

Rampgill Level mine water

Another source of metals is the Rampgill Level mine water which is next to the Nenthead car park on the opposite bank of the river to the Caplecleugh Level. Our monitoring has highlighted that the metal concentrations have increased in this mine water which means it has become a more significant cause of river pollution. We are now investigating the possibility of including the Rampgill mine water in the Caplecleugh treatment scheme as this would mean an even bigger improvement to the water quality of the River Nent.

Design and layout of the treatment scheme: 2021 work

We are continuing to develop the scheme, taking account of the potential impacts on the local community and the environment, and the costs.

This includes gathering more information that we need to design and operate the scheme, including:

  • the exact location of water transfer pipelines from Handsome Mea and Perry's Dam reservoirs and any other buried services
  • how to build the treatment ponds so that we can clean up the most amount of mine water in the smallest land area
  • investigating the best treatment media to remove the metals by testing different mixtures of limestone, straw, compost and woodchips
  • the best way to operate the scheme so that it does not cause an odour nuisance

We intend to share information on the proposed design and layout later in 2021.

Read more about the work of the Water and Abandoned Metal Mines programme

Maps

Maps and drawings relating to the proposed Caplecleugh mine water treatment scheme.

Reports
Published 21 February 2020
Last updated 5 July 2021 + show all updates
  1. 5 July 2021

    Updated with latest project information and timeline

  2. 21 February 2020

    First published.

Disclaimer

The Coal Authority published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 16:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
