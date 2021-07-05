Log in
Caplecleugh mine water treatment scheme: reducing pollution from historical metal mining

07/05/2021 | 12:28pm EDT
Applies to: England
Documents
Environmental Impact Assessment Scoping Opinion report submitted to Cumbria County Council - this contains information on ecological surveys carried out up to June 2019

PDF, 18.2MB, 145 pages

Response from Cumbria County Council to the request for a Scoping Opinion

PDF, 684KB, 22 pages

Details

Caplecleugh mine water treatment scheme project is part of the Water and Abandoned Metal Mines programme that aims to tackle water pollution caused by historical metal mining.

Monitoring by the Environment Agency shows that the River Nent is the second most metal polluted river in England.

This pollution by cadmium, lead and zinc comes from several different sources and the effects on water and sediment quality, and aquatic life can be seen for 60km along the River South Tyne and in the Tyne Estuary.

One of the most significant sources of pollution is the Caplecleugh Level, an abandoned mine water drainage tunnel or adit.

Published 5 July 2021

Disclaimer

The Coal Authority published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
