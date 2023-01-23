Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

Capri names insider Cedric Wilmotte as CEO of Michael Kors

01/23/2023 | 05:10pm EST
FILE PHOTO: People walk by a Michael Kors store in Lakewood

(Reuters) - U.S. luxury group Capri Holdings Ltd on Monday named company veteran Cedric Wilmotte as the chief executive officer of its Michael Kors brand.

Wilmotte, 48, who will take charge from April 3, recently served as the interim CEO of the group's Versace brand and is currently the label's chief operating officer. He previously led Michael Kors' EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) business from 2008 to 2021.

In March, Capri said the head of its Michael Kors brand, Joshua Schulman, who was set to become the group's top boss later in the year, would exit.

Schulman was named Michael Kors' chief executive in August 2021.

Capri, which also owns the Jimmy Choo brand, in November lowered its holiday period sales and profit forecasts, citing slow recovery in China and said demand for its Michael Kors products was also slowing at U.S. wholesale retailers.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.96% 64.41 Delayed Quote.10.21%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.65% 491.75 Real-time Quote.6.85%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.66% 164.2 Real-time Quote.7.06%
HOT NEWS