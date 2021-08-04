Captain Frederick Thomas Named New National President of NOBLE

Alexandria, VA, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) is pleased to announce Captain Frederick Thomas as its new national president. Thomas was sworn in by the Honorable Judge Tarvald Smith and most recently served as NOBLE’s National First Vice President. "Thank you to all the presidents before me and to those who will come after.

"Thank you for your dedication to our communities, your commitment to representing our cause, and your focus on the basic principles proven to achieve our goal of equality and public safety in every neighborhood of this great American nation," said President Thomas in his vision speech to attendees of the organization’s virtual 45th Annual Training Conference.

Thomas’ priorities throughout his tenure include highlighting the involvement of NOBLE members throughout every hometown in America and bringing awareness to topics relevant to our communities.

“Our local chapters are NOBLE blood and they run deep in the veins of the body of this country. NOBLE is a vital breath of life in a community that shows up. Our spirit is found participating in local events for underserved areas. Go ahead and join that Saturday morning walk to raise awareness about diabetes. Go on and march with a group fundraising for sickle cell anemia research. Be the one that gets the first life-saving COVID-19 vaccine in your neighborhood. That’s the NOBLE spirit,” remarked Thomas in his speech.

Immediate Past President Lynda R. Williams congratulated the incoming president as he took the helm, “We celebrate the continued advancement of NOBLE with the induction of such an accomplished leader as Captain Thomas in the midst of important societal and police reform.”

President Thomas is celebrating over 30 years in law enforcement and is currently commander of the Scotlandville Substation with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana. Captain Thomas is a combat veteran retired after 26 years of service with the Louisiana Army National Guard. He holds a Master of Criminal Justice in Corrections from Southern University and a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Grambling State University. He is also a graduate of the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety-School of Police Staff and Command, and the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP) Session 80.

NOBLE would also like to congratulate the following members on their election to the 2021-2022 Executive Board:

First Vice President – Brenda Goss Andrews, Deputy Chief of Police (Retired), Detroit Police Dept.

Second Vice President – Rodney Bryant, Chief of Police, Atlanta Police Dept.

Treasurer – Tina P. Laguna, Assistant Chief of Police, Manassas City Police Dept.

Special Assistant to the National President – Danielle Outlaw, Commissioner, Philadelphia Police Department

Special Assistant to the National President –Jiles H. Ship, Commissioner, New Jersey Police Training Commissions

Special Assistant to the President for International Affairs –Trebor Randle, Special Agent in Charge, Georgia Bureau of Investigations

Recording Secretary – Judith Harrison, Assistant Chief, New York City Police Dept.Parliamentarian – Dr. Booker Hodges, Assistant Commissioner, Minnesota Dept. of Public Safety

Financial Secretary – Quovella M. Spruill, Public Safety Director, Franklin Township

Sergeant-At-Arms – Kevin Granville, Major, Broward County Sheriff’s OfficeRegion One Vice President – Steven W. Tompkins, Sheriff, Suffolk County Sheriff's Dept.

Region Two Vice President – Estella J. Thomas, Supervisor (Retired), Transportation Security Admin.

Region Three Vice President – Robert Ford, Assistant Chief, Marshallville Police Dept.

Region Four Vice President – Tiffany Tims, Chief of Police, Hocking College Police Dept.

Region Five Vice President – Dr. E. Jacob Rieux, Special Agent/ASSA LADPS&C Division of Probation and Parole

Region Six Vice President – Anthony April, Captain, Alaska State Troopers

Federal Assistant to the President – Jeffrey Fobbs, Postal Inspector, U.S. Postal Inspection Service

Associate Member Representative – Michelle Tégé, Detective 1st Grade (Retired), New York City Police Dept.

General Counsel – Michael R. D. Adams, Esq.



About the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives

Since 1976, The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) has served as the conscience of law enforcement by being committed to justice by action. NOBLE represents over 3,000 members internationally, who are primarily African American chief executive officers of law enforcement agencies at federal, state, county and municipal levels, other law enforcement administrators, and criminal justice practitioners. For more information, visit www.NOBLENational.org.

