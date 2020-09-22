Caption Health : Appoints Karin Ajmani to Board of Directors

BRISBANE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caption Health, a leading medical artificial intelligence (AI) company, today announced the addition of Karin Ajmani, a seasoned healthcare executive and entrepreneur who has committed her career to building companies that expand access to healthcare services and provide greater support for patients, to its Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Karin to our Board at this timely point as we scale up commercialization of the Caption AI platform," said Charles Cadieu, CEO of Caption Health. "Karin is an experienced leader with a phenomenal track record of success across many sectors within healthcare delivery."

Karin served as President and Chief Strategy Officer of Progyny, a national infertility health benefits company, from its inception in 2015 through 2020, including the company's IPO in 2019. She developed Progyny's employer benefits product and was responsible for sales and account management, leading the company from pre-revenue to serving over ~2M members. Prior to joining Progyny, Karin was the CEO of US Imaging, a radiology benefits management company serving self-insured employers and health plans from 2007 through 2015. Karin previously served as CEO of CarePlus Health Plan, a Medicaid managed care plan in New York, where she led the organization from inception in 1996 through its sale to Amerigroup, an Anthem company, in 2005.

"I am excited to join Caption Health on their mission to democratize access to high-quality medical imaging," said Karin. "Caption AI truly has the potential to change the way care is delivered for millions of people in a diversity of care settings by enabling quick, accurate, and early assessment of cardiac function to inform patient management and support clinical decision-making. I have been especially impressed by the level of clinical and scientific rigor behind their products."

Karin is a board member of SWORD Heath, a digital MSK company, and has previously served on the boards of Autism Learning Partners and Citra Health. Karin has received numerous awards including being named to Crain's NY Business "40 Under 40" list and NY Business Journal's Women of Influence, and is a member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO).

Caption Health was founded on a simple but powerful concept: What if we could use technology to emulate the expertise of highly trained medical experts and put that ability into the hands of every care provider? Our vision is to move specialty diagnostics and decision-making to the point of care for every patient exam. We are delivering AI systems that empower healthcare providers with new capabilities to acquire and interpret ultrasound exams. For more information, visit captionhealth.com.

