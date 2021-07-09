Captivating Worlds Announces Grand Opening

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jul 09, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Captivating Worlds proudly announces its official Grand Opening on Thursday, July 15 in New Albany / Northeast Columbus. Captivating Worlds offers real life puzzle/escape rooms where friends, families and co-workers work together to solve mysteries, puzzles and games before the time runs out.



Captivating Worlds is located on New Albany Rd W, just off 161 in the Market District plaza between Roosters and Panera Bread.



"We are excited to bring our premier offerings to the Columbus-New Albany area. Our location is convenient for both local residents as well as for the significant number of businesses in the area. We are extremely grateful for the overwhelmingly positive response we've had from residents and businesses during our soft opening period," said David Kazan, Founder and CEO.



Captivating Worlds offers the "next level" in puzzle/escape rooms by incorporating next generation technology and unique special effects to create truly immersive experiences.



"Our 5,600 sq ft facility offers a variety of themed experiences as well as a large conference room. This site is perfect for team building, office outings, and fun gatherings for co-workers, friends and family," continued Kazan, "We are excited to be able to offer our highly rated experiences in the northeast Columbus area and beyond."



Captivating Worlds opened just before the pandemic, and after closing during the lockdown period, continued in a "soft opening" mode. To celebrate their official Grand Opening they will offer tours, raffles and games during their Grand Opening (see https://captivatingworlds.com/grand-opening/ for details).



Two experiences are currently available with two more expected to open this summer. When fully completed, Captivating Worlds will offer 5 or 6 experiences at their facility, and other products they can bring to Corporate and other business groups of 50 or more.



Captivating Worlds is a locally-owned, independent entertainment business which offers unique themes, next generation technology and immersive experiences to groups large and small. Corporate packages are available that can include conference room and team building and team development add-ons.



To learn more or to book, visit https://captivatingworlds.com/.



If you would like more information about this topic, please call Captivating Worlds at 614-245-4058 or email booking@captivatingworlds.com.



News Source: Captivating Worlds

Related link: https://captivatingworlds.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/captivating-worlds-announces-grand-opening/