Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Car bombs explode at Somalia's education ministry

10/29/2022 | 08:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOGADISHU (Reuters) -Two car bomb explosions at Somalia's education ministry rocked the capital Mogadishu on Saturday and blew out windows of nearby buildings, witnesses and the emergency services said.

Islamist group al Shabaab frequently carries out bombings and gun attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere, but it was unclear if it was behind the latest blasts.

"Two car bombs targeted the education ministry building along K5 street," an inhabitant Ahmed Nur told Reuters.

The first explosion hit the walls of the ministry while the second blast occurred as ambulances arrived and people gathered to help the victims, police captain Nur Farah told Reuters.

"The second blast burnt our ambulance as we came to transport the casualty from the first blast," Abdikadir Abdirahman, founder of the Aamin Ambulance Service told Reuters, adding a driver and a first aid worker had been injured in the blast.

He said they had not yet determined if there were any fatalities or how many people had been injured in both blasts.

Al Qaeda-allied al Shabaab, which has been fighting in Somalia for more than a decade, is seeking to topple the central government and establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of sharia law.

A Reuters journalist near the blast site said the two explosions occurred within minutes of each other and smashed windows in the vicinity.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
08:47aBritain denies Russian claims that its navy personnel blew up Nord Stream gas pipelines
RE
08:47aUk defence ministry: russian defence ministry making false claim…
RE
08:47aUk defence ministry: 'this invented story, says more about argum…
RE
08:47aUk defence ministry on russian claims that british navy personne…
RE
08:42aMusk to provide choice in different versions of Twitter
RE
08:42aUK's next National Lottery operator Allwyn in talks to buy Camelot UK
RE
08:42aCongo's M23 rebels capture key North Kivu town
RE
08:40aCar bombs explode at Somalia's education ministry
RE
08:38aMali industrial gold output at risk of missing targets, says ministry
RE
08:38aRussia says British navy personnel blew up Nord Stream gas pipelines
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bolsonaro, Lula trade blows in bruising final Brazil election debate
2Elon Musk Says "To Be Super Clear, We Have Not Yet Made Any Changes To ..
3Neogen : SOFT (Society of Forensic Toxicologists)
4KazMunayGas expects Kashagan's oil processing complex to restart in com..
5Russia says U.S. lowers 'nuclear threshold' by deploying new nuclear bo..

HOT NEWS