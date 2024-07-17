PARIS (Reuters) -A car drove into the terrace of a cafe in the 20th arrondissement in northern Paris on Wednesday evening, injuring at least three people who are in a critical state, police said, adding the driver of the vehicle fled from the scene.

One of the passenger of the car tested positive for alcohol and drugs, a police source said.

France is on high security alert ahead of the Paris Olympics that start on July 26.

