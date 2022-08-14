Car hits crowd outside Pennsylvania bar, killing 1 and injuring 17

A 24-year-old man was charged Sunday with two counts of criminal homicide in connection with the death at the bar and a separate fatality. Police say that after striking the crowd around 6 p.m. (2200 GMT), Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes traveled to nearby Nescopeck, where police said he killed a woman.

Police did not identify the woman or give a motive. The Times Leader newspaper quoted the Luzerne County coroner's office as saying the 56-year-old woman was the suspect's mother.

A judge ordered Reyes held without bail after a hearing on Sunday, Pennsylvania State Police said.

A lawyer for Reyes could not immediately be located Sunday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)