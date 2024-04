Car rams gate of Atlanta FBI office, driver arrested

STORY: FBI Special Agent in Charge, Pete Ellis, told reporters that the incident occurred midday. He said special agents passing by arrested the suspect, who is currently being evaluated at the local hospital. Ellis said that the suspects motives are currently unknown.

Ellis confirmed there were no injuries in the incident. He added that an investigation was underway.