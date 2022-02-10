Car sharing and better algorithms - how Uber plans to impress during its investor day

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc will
outline its strategy for growth and new business opportunities
when it holds its first investor day as a public company on
Thursday, after teasing news on a global car-sharing network and
improved algorithms to keep costs low.
Company executives during a fourth-quarter earnings call on
Wednesday said they would provide more details on how Uber plans
to fuse its two platforms - ride-hail and food delivery - into
one cost-saving Uber marketplace.
Since Uber went public in May 2019, the company's shares
have been on a roller-coaster ride, nearly halving at the start
of the pandemic in early 2020, when the company's ride-hail
business came to a screeching halt.
Uber is telling investors it has turned the corner and is
set up for long-term growth and profitability as pandemic
restrictions subside in many of its core markets, but its shares
remain hovering at roughly the same level as when they first
listed.
The company on Wednesday posted its second quarterly
operating profit and said ride demand recovered to nearly
pre-pandemic levels.
Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said the company had
shareholders' interest in mind.
"We want to be a growth business, but we want to be a
profitable growth business and we want to be improving margins
going forward," he told analysts on a conference call on
Wednesday.
Khosrowshahi said a better combination of its rides and
delivery business would bring down customer acquisition costs -
a metric investors closely follow in a market where companies
have long competed by outbidding each other with costly customer
discounts and incentives.
The company was also tweaking its algorithm to ensure more
workers signed up for both ride-hail and delivery services,
Khosrowshahi said, adding that it would improve driver
dispatching and allow for higher utilization of each worker.
The CEO also promised an update on other new business
opportunities, including a global peer-to-peer car rental
network. Uber last month acquired Australian car-sharing company
Car Next Door and Khosrowshahi said Uber planned to expand
car-sharing's footprint.
"I think with peer-to-peer car rentals, we'll go global.
We'll make sure we do it in the right way," he said.
Several automakers have exited the peer-to-peer car-sharing
market in recent years, citing high costs https://www.reuters.com/article/us-autos-carsharing/daimler-bmw-exiting-north-american-car-sharing-market-cutting-in-europe-idUSKBN1YM2BI
and the volatile state of the mobility industry.
Uber's investor day will take place in New York City and
begin at 9 a.m. local time.
(Reporting by Tina Bellon in Austin, Texas
Editing by Matthew Lewis)