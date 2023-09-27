The bridge was reopened shortly afterwards and authorities said there were no traffic jams in either direction.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
(Reuters) - Car traffic was briefly suspended on Crimea bridge on Wednesday morning, Russian authorities said on the Telegram messaging app, a measure often taken due to drone or missile attacks by Ukraine.
The bridge was reopened shortly afterwards and authorities said there were no traffic jams in either direction.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Candy Crush Saga hits $20 billion revenue milestone, maker King says
Merchants want lower fees, need Amazon's ads as US FTC files suit
Target to shut 9 stores across 4 US states amid rising retail crime
Centerbridge teams up with Wells Fargo to launch direct-lending fund
JPMorgan shuffles bosses as Rivas to retire as head of North American investment banking -memo
Analysis-Harsh reality of 'higher-for-longer' rates looms over US stocks
NEW YORK (Reuters) - As the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance boosts Treasury yields and slams stocks, some investors are preparing for more pain ahead.
INDIA BONDS-Unchanged Oct-Mar borrowing keeps Indian bond yields flat
South African insurer Old Mutual posts 8% fall in half-year profit
Diesel scandal without end - investor trial against Mercedes begins
China may boost Oct fuel exports on robust margins, flight recovery