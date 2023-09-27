Car traffic briefly suspended on ?rimea bridge

(Reuters) - Car traffic was briefly suspended on Crimea bridge on Wednesday morning, Russian authorities said on the Telegram messaging app, a measure often taken due to drone or missile attacks by Ukraine.

The bridge was reopened shortly afterwards and authorities said there were no traffic jams in either direction. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Himani Sarkar)