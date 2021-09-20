Caracol Television Announces Vicente Fernández Biopic

MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two years' work between Vicente Fernández and Caracol Television's writing team has resulted in a story packed with memorable and significant moments, where the public will learn about the life of the Ranchera music icon.

The process, which kicked off in 2019, never stopped during the pandemic, concentrating efforts in recreating, in hand with Vicente Fernández, a moving, entertaining story full of inspiration for all generations.

In 36 episodes, in emblematic locations in Mexico and the United States, this super series will tell us the story from when "Chente" was a kid in Jalisco, full of needs and wants until he turned into a world icon of Ranchera music.

About Caracol Television

Caracol Televisión is a private-operated national television network that has produced many of Colombia's most innovative and successful television programs of the last 20 years. Today, CARACOL TV has become a true powerhouse, expanding its influence beyond Colombia through its world-class International Channel and International Distribution Division: CARACOL INTERNATIONAL. Operating offices in Miami, Madrid and Bogotá, Caracol International distributes CARACOL's original and cutting edge telenovelas, series and entertainment formats. These programs have reached several continents, crossed cultural and linguistic barriers, and obtained international recognition for its outstanding ratings throughout the globe

