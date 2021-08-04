Carahsoft Exhibiting at HIMSS21 Global Conference and Exhibition, August 9-13, 2021
08/04/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
RESTON, Va., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
WHAT:
Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by 20 of its healthcare IT solutions providers at the 2021 HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) Global Conference & Exhibition. This annual event brings together 45,000+ health IT professionals, clinicians, administrators and vendors seeking networking opportunities and inspiration from world-class keynote speakers. Carahsoft and partners will also be sponsoring the HIMSS21 Specialty Forums; Machine Learning and AI for Healthcare and Healthcare Cybersecurity to discuss top health IT trends shaping the future of healthcare.
WHO:
Thirteen Carahsoft partners will be hosting demos in the on-site booth and seven will be participating online through our partner resource hub. These solutions providers will be featuring cybersecurity, cloud computing, healthcare and cloud hosting, and other leading solutions on the following dates:
Tuesday, August 10
Adobe
Alteryx
Cloudera
McAfee
Red Hat
SafeGuard
Salesforce
Secureworks
Wednesday, August 11
Adobe
Alteryx
Cloudera
HPE
ixlayer
SafeGuard
Salesforce
Secureworks
Thursday, August 12
Adobe
Alteryx
Cloudera
HPE
Rubrik
SafeGuard
SolarWinds
VMware
Online Partner Resource Hub:
ALTR
Cynerio
FormAssembly
GitLab
Safeguard Cyber
Trustwave
VMware
Additional Carahsoft vendor partners will also be exhibiting at the event, including:
AWS #3832
Arista Networks #C200-40, #C401
Armis #C347
C3 Wireless #4613
Center for Internet Security (CIS) #C365
DataRobot #4652, #C155
Elastic #C366
Experian Health #MP151
Forescout #C200-129
iboss #C343
LexisNexis Risk Solutions #MP377
MuleSoft #2018, #MP1046
NCS Technologies #5446
Neustar #4752
Nuvolo #C362
OutSystems #C138
PatientPoint #2669
Poly #4458
Progress Software #1621
Rapid7 #300-102
Red Hat #C200-48
Salesforce #2216
Samsung #5932
ServiceNow #1617
SpringML #3162
Veritas #MP6454
Virtustream #MP850
VMware #MP6852
Carahsoft and partners participating at the HIMSS21 Specialty Forums on August 9:
Machine Learning and AI for Healthcare Forum featuring Chris Logan, Director of Industry Solutions, VMware, HIMSS TV virtual interview “The Road to EMR Modernization” featuring James Millington, Director of Healthcare Marketing, Vmware, and on-site video messaging from GitLab.
Healthcare Cybersecurity Forum featuring Keith Wiseman, Director of Systems Engineering, SentinelOne, and Theresa Lanowitz, Head Evangelist, AT&T Business – Cybersecurity; followed by video messaging from Okta.
WHEN:
Monday-Friday, August 9-13, 2021
WHERE:
A new campus will host coordinated activities all week within three buildings: the Wynn meeting space, the Venetian-Sands Expo Center, and Caesars Forum Conference center. For more information on the venue, visit the HIMSS 2021 website.
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.