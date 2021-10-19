Carahsoft to Exhibit and Host Reception and Demo Booth at the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference 2021
10/19/2021 | 12:15pm EDT
RESTON, Va., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
WHAT:
Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Public Sector IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by 14 of its technology solutions providers at EDUCAUSE 2021. The annual conference is hosted by EDUCAUSE, a thriving community of more than 100,000 individuals at member organizations around the world committed to supporting those who lead, manage, deploy, and use information technology at every level within higher education.
This year’s event features more than 90 presentation and panel sessions, 100 poster sessions, 80 breakout sessions, and several programs and tracks focused on, but not limited to:
Cybersecurity and Privacy
High-Performance Computing and Libraries
Infrastructure and Networking
Innovation and Emerging Technologies
Leadership and Future Workforce
Policy and Law
Student Engagement and Success
Teaching and Learning
Fourteen solutions providers will demonstrate their technologies, showing how information technology can accelerate student engagement, improve access, and make services significantly more efficient. Join Carahsoft and the featured solution providers at Booth #1317 on October 27th and 28th.
Carahsoft is The Trusted Public Sector IT Solutions Provider®. Our technology manufacturers and reseller partners are committed to providing IT products, services and training to support Government agencies as well as Healthcare and Education organizations. Carahsoft is a leading IT distributor and top-performing E&I, Internet2, NJSBA and The Quilt contract holder, enhancing student learning and enabling faculty to meet the needs of Higher Education institutions and K-12 schools. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.