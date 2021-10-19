Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Carahsoft to Exhibit and Host Reception and Demo Booth at the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference 2021

10/19/2021 | 12:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RESTON, Va., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Public Sector IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by 14 of its technology solutions providers at EDUCAUSE 2021. The annual conference is hosted by EDUCAUSE, a thriving community of more than 100,000 individuals at member organizations around the world committed to supporting those who lead, manage, deploy, and use information technology at every level within higher education.

This year’s event features more than 90 presentation and panel sessions, 100 poster sessions, 80 breakout sessions, and several programs and tracks focused on, but not limited to:

  • Cybersecurity and Privacy
  • High-Performance Computing and Libraries
  • Infrastructure and Networking
  • Innovation and Emerging Technologies
  • Leadership and Future Workforce
  • Policy and Law
  • Student Engagement and Success
  • Teaching and Learning

Fourteen solutions providers will demonstrate their technologies, showing how information technology can accelerate student engagement, improve access, and make services significantly more efficient. Join Carahsoft and the featured solution providers at Booth #1317 on October 27th and 28th.

Wednesday, October 27Thursday, October 28
  • BlackBerry
  • Boomi
  • Cloudera
  • GitLab
  • HPE
  • Okta
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • SolarWinds
  • Google Cloud
  • BlackBerry
  • Concur
  • Cloudera
  • Veritas
  • Recorded Future
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Infoblox
  • Riverbed Technology
  • Google Cloud

Carahsoft vendors and partners at EDUCAUSE:

  • Acquia
  • Adobe
  • Alteryx
  • AWS
  • BlackBerry
  • Boomi
  • Canvas
  • Cloudera
  • Concur
  • CyberArk
  • D2L
  • Dell Technologies
  • DocuSign
  • Elastic
  • Ellucian
  • Fortinet
  • GitLab
  • Google Cloud
  • HPE
  • Informatica
  • Intel Corporation
  • LinkedIn Learning
  • Microsoft
  • Okta
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Proofpoint
  • Rapid7
  • Recorded Future
  • Red Hat
  • Riverbed Technology
  • SailPoint
  • Salesforce
  • ServiceNow
  • Slack
  • SolarWinds
  • Splunk
  • Tableau Software
  • Veritas
  • VMware
  • Wasabi
  • Zoom

Attendees are also invited to attend Carahsoft’s networking reception at the Hard Rock Café on Wednesday, October 27th from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

WHEN:

Tuesday-Friday, October 26-29, 2021

WHERE:

Event Location:

Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Directions

Reception Information

Wednesday, October 27, 2021
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Hard Rock Café
1113 Market St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Directions

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

For more information regarding the event, contact Tim Boltz at (703) 230-7402 or    tradeshows@carahsoft.com; or visit Carahsoft’s EDUCAUSE event site.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft is The Trusted Public Sector IT Solutions Provider®. Our technology manufacturers and reseller partners are committed to providing IT products, services and training to support Government agencies as well as Healthcare and Education organizations. Carahsoft is a leading IT distributor and top-performing E&I, Internet2, NJSBA and The Quilt contract holder, enhancing student learning and enabling faculty to meet the needs of Higher Education institutions and K-12 schools. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
PR@carahsoft.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:18pSyntiant Cofounder and CTO Stephen Bailey to Present at the Linley Fall Processor Conference 2021
GL
12:17pBrent crude futures rise by more than $1 to session high of $85.37/bbl
RE
12:16pUPDATE -- H-Square Executive Team Set to Guide Company into New Era Focused on Robotics, Automation and Intelligent Tools
GL
12:16p#SELFSERVICESUMMIT SPONSOR PREVIEW : Nayax
AQ
12:16pCAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:16pWall Street rises as earnings whip up risk appetite
RE
12:15pEXELON : 10 Holiday Lighting Events Awarded Grants from ComEd and Metropolitan Mayors Caucus
BU
12:15pSOFTBANK : Morrisons shareholders back CD&R's $10 billion takeover
RE
12:15pMETECH INTERNATIONAL : Entry into 3-Year Lease for an Industrial Property in Singapore to Commence Production of Lab-Grown Diamonds
AQ
12:15pHumboldt County Hospitality Group, Humboldt Social, Launches In-house Cannabis Hotel Deliveries
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande shelves stake sale, Kaisa clattered by downgrade
2'Green is good' says UK's Johnson, wooing Wall Street dollars
3Danone : warns of growing cost pressures into 2022
4CM com N : CM.com Continues Strong Growth with 54% Core Revenue and 78%..
5Applus Services S A : Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Applus+ IDIADA to..

HOT NEWS