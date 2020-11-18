Carbon : Appoints Anirma Gupta as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Former Tanium and Intuit Executive Brings Broad Technology Industry Experience to the Leading 3D Printing Technology Company

Carbon, the leading 3D printing technology company, today announced the appointment of Anirma Gupta as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Gupta brings broad technology industry experience from her tenure at Tanium and Intuit, where she was a strategic leader managing corporate, business, and legal initiatives.

“We are confident that Anirma will be a valuable contributor to Carbon. She has demonstrated the ability to conduct skilled strategic analysis of technology, business strategy, risk management, and regulatory and compliance matters,” said Ellen Kullman, President and CEO at Carbon. “In addition to leading the legal organization, we’re looking forward to Anirma’s contributions as a strategic leader who will partner across the organization.”

Gupta was most recently General Counsel at Tanium Inc., a cyber security and systems management software company, where she built the legal department from scratch and advised on company business strategy and implementation. She also managed compliance and a variety of legal issues associated with a high growth stage company which experienced significant expansion domestically and internationally.

Prior to joining Tanium, Gupta was Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Intuit, Inc., and managed several other legal functions during her 11-year tenure. Gupta has also held roles at Sun Microsystems as well as in private practice as a patent litigator. Gupta is a co-founder and board member emeritus of a non-profit dedicated to the promotion and advancement of women in technology, policy, and law. She was named one of the National Diversity Council’s Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology. Gupta has a Juris Doctorate degree from Georgetown University Law Center and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Maryland College Park.

“I was immediately drawn to the technology and the people at Carbon. This company has created innovative technology at the intersection of hardware, software, and materials, and has a broad base of applicability across many industries,” said Gupta. “I’m honored to join the stellar leadership team and lead a legal organization that will continue to enable the success of Carbon.”

About Carbon

Carbon is a 3D printing technology company helping businesses to develop better products and bring them to market in less time. The Carbon DLS™ process combines versatile printers, advanced software, and best-in-class materials to deliver functional parts with end-use performance and aesthetics, helping engineers and designers to create products that outperform. From prototyping and low-volume production to production-at-scale, hundreds of global organizations, including adidas, Ford Motor Company, and Becton, Dickinson and Company, use the Carbon process to create a wide range of functional end-use parts and print them reliably wherever and whenever they need them through our production network partners. Carbon is a venture-backed company headquartered in Redwood City, CA. To learn more, follow Carbon on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005197/en/