Carbon Health Collaborates With Stanford Health Care to Create Innovative Healthcare Choices for Patients

The collaboration provides patients with convenient and geographically diverse access to leading urgent, primary, and specialty care services

Carbon Health, a leading omnichannel healthcare provider, and Stanford Health Care, a leading academic health system, are announcing a new strategic relationship to increase geographically diverse points of healthcare access, enhance convenience for patients, and redefine healthcare delivery to hundreds of thousands of patients across Santa Clara County and southern San Mateo.

In light of a more distributed workforce, the impact of COVID-19, and diverse patient healthcare needs, both Carbon Health and Stanford Health Care believe this collaboration will improve patients’ access to expanded healthcare services, while also keeping Stanford Health Care patients connected to their physicians. This collaboration will allow the exchange of necessary information between the two entities and improve access and care coordination for both Carbon Health and Stanford Health Care patients. This collaboration will also allow both groups to explore such areas as improvements to patient-care team connectivity, new access to research and clinical trials such as those related to long-haul COVID-19, and ways to extend care into the home.

Stanford Health Care is joining Carbon Health Connect, Carbon Health’s partnership ecosystem designed to increase access to critical health services, provide additional access points and streamline the patient experience as patients move across the care continuum. For Carbon Health’s patients, over 80% of typical needs can be addressed within Carbon Health’s primary and urgent care services. For the remaining patients that require additional specialty care, collaborating with Stanford Health Care ensures patients receive continuous, coordinated care that’s easy to navigate for both the patient and provider. The combination of Carbon Health’s omnichannel care model and Stanford Health Care’s market-leading primary care, specialty, and hospital-based services enhances both groups’ ability to rapidly provide accessible, cost-effective, and high-quality care in a deliberately designed way.

The collaboration also brings Carbon Health’s modern clinics and omnichannel care model to Stanford Health Care’s patients, delivering care across a variety of access points including in-person clinics, virtual care and remote patient monitoring (RPM). The organizations will also collaborate to better serve employers and the broader community through innovative and coordinated care delivery models, including remote patient monitoring (RPM) and population health initiatives. The collaboration aims to provide Stanford Health Care patients more choice to meet their needs, closer to where they live. It will also provide greater convenience and digital connectivity that unites clinical experiences into a complete view for patients and their physicians.

Carbon Health’s mission to make high-quality health care accessible to everyone aligns with Stanford Health Care’s vision of extending its mission to heal humanity through science and compassion into more communities close to where patients live. Carbon Health has nearly 60 urgent care and primary care clinics in California and 100 full-service clinics across 14 states. ​​​​Stanford Health Care and Carbon Health will collaborate to serve Stanford Health Care’s patients located on the Peninsula, which includes the County of Santa Clara, the southern portion of San Mateo County, including Redwood City, Menlo Park, Atherton, Woodside, Portola Valley and East Palo Alto.

About Carbon Health

Carbon Health is a leading national healthcare provider with a mission to make high-quality healthcare accessible to everyone. Carbon Health offers primary and urgent care to nearly two-thirds of the U.S. Leveraging its unique technology platform, Carbon Health provides its patients with omnichannel care, designed to meet patients where they are by delivering care across a variety of access points, including in-person clinics, virtual care, and remote patient monitoring (RPM). Carbon Health also focuses on value-based care and other value-add services to employers, health plans, health systems and other ecosystem partners.

Founded in 2015, Carbon Health is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Atreides, Blackstone Horizon, Dragoneer Investment Group, Brookfield Technology Partners (BTP), Fifth Wall, Lux Capital, Silver Lake Waterman, DCVC, and Builders VC. To access Carbon Health, download the app (iTunes or Google Play) or visit carbonhealth.com.

About Stanford Health Care

Stanford Health Care seeks to heal humanity through science and compassion, one patient at a time, through its commitment to care, educate and discover. Stanford Health Care delivers clinical innovation across its inpatient services, specialty health centers, physician offices, virtual care offerings and health plan programs.

Stanford Health Care is part of Stanford Medicine, a leading academic health system that includes the Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford Health Care, and Stanford Children’s Health, with Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital. Stanford Medicine is renowned for breakthroughs in treating cancer, heart disease, brain disorders and surgical and medical conditions. For more information, visit: www.stanfordhealthcare.org.

