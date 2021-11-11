Carbon Health launches Carbon Health Connect with John Muir Health as Flagship Partner

Collaboration provides patients exceptional experience and convenient access to leading urgent, primary and specialty care

Carbon Health, a leading healthcare provider, launched Carbon Health Connect today, with John Muir Health as its flagship partner in the Bay Area. The two organizations will work together to create the largest network of urgent care and primary care facilities in the eastern region of the San Francisco Bay Area. This partnership redefines care delivery with the combination of Carbon Health’s modern front-door clinics and home-based capabilities and John Muir Health’s market-leading primary care, specialty, and hospital-based services. This unprecedented collaboration will increase healthcare access and drive seamless navigation and care coordination for thousands of Carbon Health and John Muir Health patients.

Carbon Health Connect is Carbon Health's partnership ecosystem developed to increase access to critical health services and to streamline the patient experience as patients move across the care continuum. Carbon Health and John Muir Health are aligned in their mission to make high-quality healthcare accessible to everyone. The collaboration brings Carbon Health’s modern clinics to more locations around the East Bay, allowing patients to instantly access care through virtual and streamlined in-clinic visits. Carbon Health and John Muir Health will develop technology and operational integrations, allowing Carbon Health patients to easily access John Muir Health’s network of primary and urgent care, specialty, and hospital-based care.

Carbon Health has nearly 60 urgent care and primary care clinics in California and 90 full-service clinics across 14 states. With its omni-channel care model — designed to create a seamless patient experience via in-person clinics, virtual care, and remote patient monitoring — Carbon Health is redefining primary and urgent care. Through the partnership with John Muir Health, Carbon Health will bring its unique brand of patient care to 15-20 new clinics in locations such as Alameda, Dublin, Livermore, and Piedmont, among others. The clinic sites will be owned and operated by Carbon Health, but will benefit from their affiliate relationship with John Muir Health.

“Our affiliation with Carbon Health expands access to urgent care and primary care for patients in many of the communities we serve and gives us a footprint in some new locations,” said Cal Knight, president and CEO of John Muir Health. “Patients who need additional care will also have access to our highly-skilled clinicians in many specialties, including advanced imaging, neurosciences, orthopedics, cancer, gynecologic surgery, cardiovascular, pediatrics, high-risk obstetrics and more.”

“It’s crucial that we develop new ways to provide access to all of the types of healthcare a person might need,” said Nita Sommers, Chief Growth Officer at Carbon Health. “The partnership with John Muir Health, which is known for the excellent care it provides to the Bay Area, will allow us to achieve this while ensuring a frictionless and personalized healthcare experience. We’re excited to grow our Carbon Health Connect partnerships to further streamline care in all of our markets.”

Carbon Health’s unique platform was built to facilitate a more human connection between patients and providers, which is consistent with John Muir Health’s mission to improve the health of the communities it serves with quality and compassion. The two organizations have a shared emphasis on improving access to consumer-friendly care.

“This affiliation allows John Muir Health to expand into areas with a respected partner that provides an excellent patient experience and allows us to do so in an economically responsible way,” said Paul Deeringer, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Emerging Business at John Muir Health. “It also enables us to grow and augment access to the services we already provide as a health system. We’re looking forward to combining our strengths for the benefit of local patients.”

About Carbon Health

Carbon Health is a leading national healthcare provider with a mission to make high-quality healthcare accessible to everyone. Carbon Health offers primary and urgent care to nearly two-thirds of the U.S. Leveraging its unique technology platform, Carbon Health provides its patients with omnichannel care, designed to meet patients where they are by delivering care across a variety of access points, including in-person clinics, virtual care and remote patient monitoring (RPM). Carbon Health also focuses on value-based care and other value-add services to employers, health plans, health systems and other ecosystem partners.

Founded in 2015, Carbon Health is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Atreides, Blackstone Horizon, Dragoneer Investment Group, Brookfield Technology Partners (BTP), Fifth Wall, Lux Capital, Silver Lake Waterman, DCVC, and Builders VC. To access Carbon Health, download the app (iTunes or Google Play) or visit carbonhealth.com.

About John Muir Health

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, eastern Alameda and southern Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians, more than 6,000 employees, medical centers in Concord and Walnut Creek, including Contra Costa County’s only trauma center, and a Behavioral Health Center. John Muir Health also has partnerships with UCSF Health, Tenet Healthcare/San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Stanford Children's Health. The health system offers a full-range of medical services, including primary care, urgent care, outpatient and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many specialties – neurosciences, orthopedic, cancer, gynecologic surgery, cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, pediatrics and high-risk obstetrics care. Follow John Muir Health: John Muir Health.com | Facebook.com/JMH | Twitter.com/JMH | YouTube.com/JMH

