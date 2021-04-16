Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Carbon Health : Administers More Than 1 Million COVID-19 Vaccines

04/16/2021 | 11:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

National healthcare provider teams up with local governments to provide operational efficiencies and facilitate vaccine distribution during critical time in the pandemic

Carbon Health, a technology-enabled healthcare provider, announced today that it has played a key role in administering more than one million COVID-19 vaccines since it launched its vaccination efforts in January. The company is honored to support local government partners who have taken an aggressive stance to end the pandemic with large-scale vaccination efforts.

With its innovative Carbon Health Vaccinate platform, Carbon Health is currently the only healthcare provider able to manage this level of high-volume vaccine administration, using unique technology to assist with high-throughput appointment booking, clinical decision-making support, liaising with insurance companies, and integration with state immunization registries. Carbon Health’s partnership with the City of Los Angeles enabled one of the largest and most diverse metropolitan areas in the world to accelerate its vaccine rollout during a crucial time in the COVID-19 pandemic. The partnership allowed the City of Los Angeles to increase its citywide capacity to administer up to 54,000 shots per day, and a total of over one million to date, across nine fixed mass vaccination sites and ten mobile vaccination clinics.

True to its mission to increase healthcare accessibility for everyone, Carbon Health has also worked with the City of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Fire Department, and the non-profit CORE to power mobile clinics that deliver vaccines to vulnerable and hard-to-reach populations such as those who are unsheltered or cannot leave their homes.

Carbon Health has partnered with the County of San Mateo in Silicon Valley to administer vaccines to area residents. The company has supported the San Mateo County Events Center mass vaccination site as well as the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) location, among others, since February 2021.

“We are simultaneously proud of and humbled by the response from our team and partners in the City of Los Angeles and the County of San Mateo to mobilize COVID-19 vaccinations for people who have been devastated by this pandemic. Through this response--and the tremendous efforts throughout the past year--we have been able to truly live out our company’s mission of making healthcare accessible to everyone,” said Eren Bali, co-founder and CEO of Carbon Health. “We are honored to help vaccinate the people of Los Angeles and San Mateo and continue to drive towards an end to the tragedy brought on by COVID-19.”

As part of the Carbon Health Vaccinate platform, on March 11, 2021, Carbon Health launched Health Pass, the first HIPAA-compliant digital certification of COVID-19 vaccination status that is accessible to all patients who have been vaccinated at a Carbon Health–powered site, or who have received a prior vaccination from the Carbon Health network of private and municipal partners. Patients can currently access their Health Pass on Carbon Health’s patient desktop web application and mobile apps for iOS and Android, with Apple Wallet and Google Pay integrations coming soon.

In addition to pioneering a state-of-the-art vaccination rollout system, through its work with the City of Los Angeles and the County of San Mateo, Carbon Health has garnered valuable insights and is eager to partner with other counties and states looking to increase efficiency and better serve their residents. Carbon Health is also continuing to develop its Health Pass program, adding new features and partnerships. Local government officials can learn more about the vaccination platform and working with Carbon Health by contacting vaccinations@carbonhealth.com.

About Carbon Health

Carbon Health is a leading national healthcare provider with a mission to bring world-class healthcare to everyone. Leveraging its unique technology platform, Carbon Health provides its patients with omnichannel care: seamless care from the same trusted providers at a wide variety of access points, including clinics, pop-up sites, video, the Carbon Health app, and on-site at their employers. Carbon Health also provides value-based care to enterprise partners across a broad range of industries, including academia, sports, entertainment, biotechnology, and travel.

Carbon Health is headquartered in San Francisco and provides both in-person and virtual care, which can be accessed by nearly two-thirds of the U.S. Founded in 2015, Carbon Health is backed by Dragoneer Investment Group, Brookfield Technology Partners (BTP), DCVC, and Builders VC. To access Carbon Health, download the app (iTunes or Google Play) or visit carbonhealth.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:00pConexon internet service provider Connect partners with Washington EMC to work toward bridging Digital Divide in Georgia with world-class broadband
GL
12:00pRAPID7 RELEASES NEW INDUSTRY CYBER-EXPOSURE REPORT (ICER) : Ftse 350
PU
12:00pCEGEDIM : Release of its 2020 Universal Registration Document
GL
12:00pCEGEDIM : Release of its 2020 Universal Registration Document
GL
12:00pSanofi completes Kiadis acquisition
GL
12:00pAMUNDI : The Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders, 10th May 2021 Arrangements for making preparatory documents available and consulting them
GL
11:59aKANSAS CITY SOUTHERN  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:59aBRIDGESTONE  : Announces 10.2 Billion Investment In Cutting-Edge Equipment at Shimonoseki Plant
AQ
11:59aCOOPER TIRE & RUBBER  : The 'coopers' are ready to rock as cooper tire joins alice cooper to host nationwide 'driven to perform' garage band contest april 16-28
AQ
11:59aMATSON  : Announces Preliminary 1Q21 Results, Provides Business Update And Announces 1Q21 Earnings Call Date
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : ARK buys $110 million Coinbase shares, adding to positions
2APPLE INC. : Bitcoin tumbles after Turkey bans crypto payments citing risks
3NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED : World stocks set fresh record high on strong China, U.S. data
4Investor Einhorn says Palihapitiya, Musk poured 'jet fuel' on GameStop
5Investor sentiment reaches new highs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ