Carbon Health : Appoints Jim Alling and Julie Smith to Board of Directors

04/01/2021 | 11:01am EDT
Experienced consumer and healthcare executives join as members of the board

Carbon Health, a technology-enabled healthcare provider, today announced the appointment of Jim Alling and Julie Smith to its board of directors. Alling brings over three decades of executive leadership to Carbon Health’s board leading companies such as TOMS Shoes, T-Mobile, Starbucks and Nestle USA. Smith comes to Carbon Health with extensive healthcare industry and government experience including federal, state, consulting and senior health plan executive positions with organizations such as The Department of Health and Human Services, The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Deloitte Consulting.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jim and Julie to our Board of Directors,” said Eren Bail, chief executive officer of Carbon Health. “Their individual expertise across consumer lifestyle and healthcare industries will be critical as we expand our services to reach more Americans and drive toward our goal of democratizing healthcare.”

In his most recent role as TOMS Shoes chief executive officer, Alling led the company’s conscious capitalism approach, upgraded its supply chain operations and streamlined product development. Previously, as T-Mobile chief operating officer, Alling was a key member in transforming T-Mobile into the fastest growing carrier in the industry.

“Carbon Health has a highly strategic and innovative approach to healthcare that has been made even more evident through its myriad COVID initiatives this past year,” said Alling. “I’m excited to support the company as it continues scaling and expanding its offerings during this crucial time.”

Smith, current senior advisor of Oliver Wyman, leverages her healthcare expertise to bring inventive solutions to complex business challenges by creating business plans, value propositions, and revenue profitability for private equity and healthcare companies. Smith has served as Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) senior vice president, Advantage Solutions president and Anthem Inc. president of senior business. She currently sits on the board of directors for CoherentRx, Professional Health Care Network, SyTrue, and Forgotten Harvest.

“My entire career has been focused on serving vulnerable populations, which aligns well with Carbon Health’s mission,” said Smith. “I’m honored to join the company’s board and support its efforts toward increasing broad access to healthcare, especially in the areas that need it most.”

About Carbon Health

Carbon Health is a leading national healthcare provider with a mission to bring world-class healthcare to everyone. Leveraging its unique technology platform, Carbon Health provides its patients with omnichannel care: seamless care from the same trusted providers at a wide variety of access points, including clinics, pop-up sites, video, the Carbon Health app, and on-site at their employers. Carbon Health also provides value-based care to enterprise partners across a broad range of industries, including academia, sports, entertainment, biotechnology, and travel.

Carbon Health is headquartered in San Francisco and provides both in-person and virtual care, which can be accessed by nearly two-thirds of the U.S. Founded in 2015, Carbon Health is backed by Dragoneer Investment Group, Brookfield Technology Partners (BTP), DCVC, and Builders VC. To access Carbon Health, download the app (iTunes or Google Play) or visit carbonhealth.com.


© Business Wire 2021
