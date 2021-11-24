Carbon60 Achieves VMware Cloud Verified Status

Carbon60, a leading managed cloud service provider, today announced it has achieved VMware Cloud Verified status.

The Cloud Verified badge signals to customers that Carbon60 offers a service running on top of the complete VMware Cloud infrastructure. Through Cloud Verified partner services, customers attain access to the full set of VMware Cloud Infrastructure capabilities, including integration and interoperability, cost optimization and flexibility.

“VMware’s Cloud Verified designation for Carbon60 demonstrates the depth of our managed hosting service portfolio and expertise. We’re excited to be among the Canadian cloud providers that have made the investment toward reaching this milestone,” said John Witte, CEO, Carbon60. “Carbon60 is at the forefront in the Canadian market managing critical data for customers across our VMware cloud options from scalable virtual private clouds to dedicated private clouds in our Canadian data centres combined with hybrid scenarios with our public cloud services. This also kickstarts our efforts toward hybrid clouds with AWS, VMware Tanzu container services, and cost management.”

“Partners that are VMware Cloud Verified provide organizations with complete and advanced VMware Cloud technologies, along with interoperability across clouds for greater advantage for their customers’ businesses,” said Claude Reeves, vice president and country manager, VMware Canada. “Cloud Verified services delivered by VMware Cloud Providers can provide the efficiency, agility, and reliability inherent in cloud computing. We look forward to supporting Carbon60 as it empowers organizations with a simple and flexible path to the cloud.”

VMware’s global network of more than 4,000 VMware Cloud Providers leverage VMware’s consistent cloud infrastructure to offer a wide array of services, provide geographic and industry specialization, and help customers meet complex regulatory requirements. Cloud Providers operating under the VMware Cloud Provider Program deliver individually tailored cloud solutions and services in more than 120 countries.

For information on how to become a VMware Cloud Verified partner, please visit: https://www.vmware.com/partners/service-provider/vmware-cloud-verified-logo.html.

About Carbon60

Carbon60 is a national managed services provider dedicated to helping businesses maximize the performance and security of their core application infrastructure with an agnostic cloud approach managed 24x7 by our SOC2 compliant team. As one of Canada’s largest VMware service provider partners for managed private cloud hosting solutions, a highly recognized AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, and Google Cloud Premier Partner, we have the experience to support organizations wherever they are on their cloud journey. Learn more, visit: www.carbon60.com

VMware, Tanzu, VMware Cloud, VMware Cloud Verified and VMware Cloud Provider are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

