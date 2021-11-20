Cardano ($ADA) Got Listed On Bitrise Wallet

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2021) - Bitrise, a DeFi project built on Binance Smart Chain, has announced the listing of Cardano ADA on its wallet. This is good news for the Bitrise token holders as now they can have access to Cardano ADA on their wallets





According to the Bitrise team, Cardano ADA listing is a big milestone for the Bitrise community. The listing of the Cardano coin will make it possible for the Bitrise wallet users to buy Cardano tokens without leaving the wallet.

Cardano ADA listing is going to help the Bitrise community cut on the cost of buying Cardano tokens. With Cardano coin on the wallet, the coin will be traded like other tokens. This is definitely good for the community.

The announcement of the Cardano ADA listing comes at a time when Bitrise has just released their widely anticipated wallet swap support upgrade. A few days ago, the team announced the swap issue had been fixed after developing their own APIs to make token swapping smooth and faster.

Therefore, the Cardano ADA listing on Bitrise wallet is coming at a time when the wallet's swapping support has been improved. Wallet users can now take full advantage of the upgraded swapping support to buy Cardano tokens. The price of buying Cardano coins will be very low.

Cardano is one of the stable mainstream coins doing very well in the crypto market. Cardano coin is currently ranking #6 largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, and thus listing on the Bitrise wallet will give users more stable coins.

Cardano ADA is the token powering Cardano, a third-generation blockchain. Cardano coin has been doing very well in the market, and joining Bitrise wallet will increase opportunities.

Cardano's team is building a proof-of-Stake blockchain that is more secure, faster, transparent, and more sustainable. Already Cardano is counting wins against the big boys in terms of scaling, speed and security of the network.

The recent Cardano win over Ethereum on daily transaction volumes has seen the Cardano ADA bounce back at a higher price. Bitrise wallet users are getting access to the Cardano ADA at a time when the coin is expecting a bull run after weeks of losing. Cardano 2022 roadmap is exciting.

Bitrise wallet is a multi-coin crypto wallet that allows users to buy, sell and receive a range of cryptocurrencies. The wallet supports swapping of BEP20 and ERC20 tokens, and this will make the buying of Cardano coins very easy. Users will also be able to sell their Cardano coins for another token.

With the Cardano ADA now listed, the team says it is adding more popular coins, which will be communicated later. Therefore, Bitrise users can expect more exciting listings like Cardano coin soon.

Media Contact

John K

Email: contact@bitrisetoken.com

Website: https://www.bitrisetoken.com

Telegram: https://t.me/bitrisetoken

