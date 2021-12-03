Walsall, West Midlands, UK--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2021) - Verlux, a Cardano based NFT Marketplace, is pleased to announce the release of its NFT Marketplace UI Demo Design. Following this announcement, Verlux has begun its seed sale to early adopters which will run until 9th of December.







Figure 1: Demand for Verlux surges as the Cardano based NFT Marketplace Releases The First UI Demo Of Their Platform

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/106378_435e5c81c4a0aa8d_002full.jpg

However, the widely adopted project has seen a surge in demand as over 75% of its 250 Million $VLX tokens allocated for seed sale has been sold out thus far.

Introducing Verlux

Verlux is a decentralized NFT Marketplace built on the Cardano Blockchain where Digital creators, Meme makers & Artistes can utilize the Verlux NFT marketplace to trade their NFTs and also mint their digital works as Non-fungible tokens that would be authentic as the data could be verified on the blockchain in a quick, and easy manner.

While most NFT Marketplace's basically allows users to mint and trade their NFTs, Verlux prides itself in its unique novel feature which is their Cross-Chain Swap protocol which allows users to swap NFTs existing on other blockchains to the Cardano blockchain to utilize the low transaction fees, security and speed of the network.

Mission of Verlux

Verlux is on a mission to become the leading NFT marketplace on the Cardano blockchain and with the aid of its Cross-Chain swap protocol, Verlux is creating a marketplace that will disrupt the conventional NFT system, where NFTs existing on other blockchains can be swapped to the Cardano blockchain while retaining the authenticity of its data and utilizing the low transaction cost of the Cardano blockchain.

Verlux aims to create a decentralized marketplace with zero entry barrier where listing of NFTs on Verlux will be super easy as users would just need to connect a compatible cardano web based wallet like Nami & Gero wallet, then click on Mint NFT and you will see a simple form to list your NFT.

The Verlux team is creating a Marketplace with a user friendly interface that will guarantee a seamless and easy process for newbies and experienced traders alike

$VLX Token Utility

The Verlux NFT marketplace will powered by $VLX, the native utility token on the Cardano blockchain. $VLX has a total supply of 1 billion tokens and will be utilized on the platform in multiple such as featured NFT listings, Stake To Earn and Also Stake To Earn Featured NFT Drops, Creator Profile verification and serve as a governance system for Verlux Ecosystem.

VLX has a transparent tokenomics and fairly crafted token distribution to early adopters to ensure optimal initial decentralization.

To prevent market manipulation, no address will have more than 4% of the entire supply of $VLX tokens.

When launched, $VLX token holders will be able to Stake their tokens to earn up to 8% per year in $VLX tokens.

How To Buy $VLX Token

$VLX Token Seed Sale is live now and can be acquired by visiting the $VLX token sale page.

The seed sale will finish on 9th of December.

VLX Seed Sale Price: 1 ADA = 555 VLX

Minimum Buy: 200 ADA

Maximum Buy: 15,000 ADA

VLX Token Allocation: 25% (250,000,000)

About Verlux

Verlux Team has released its UI design which will serve as a framework for their developers to build the overall general layout of the marketplace which will make it stand out among already existing platforms on Cardano Blockchain.

