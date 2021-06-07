Cardiac Insight Awarded Wearable Medical Devices and Mobile Medical Applications Category Group Purchasing Agreement with Premier

Agreement Expands Access to Cardea SOLO™ Digital Health Solution for Early Atrial Fibrillation Detection and Diagnosis

Cardiac Insight, Inc. (“Cardiac Insight” or the “Company) is a healthcare innovator specializing in wearable cardiac sensors and proprietary software that automatically analyzes electrocardiogram (ECG) data to detect arrythmias, including atrial fibrillation. The Company announced today that it has been awarded a Group Purchasing Agreement in the Wearable Medical Devices and Mobile Medical Applications category with Premier, Inc. Effective June 1, 2021, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the Cardea SOLO™ ECG System used to improve early detection and diagnosis of cardiac arrythmias, such as atrial fibrillation. Access to this innovative patient-centric diagnostic solution shortens time to diagnosis (7 days or less) and streamlines clinical efficacy - benefitting patients, physicians, and clinical staff.

“This is a major milestone for Cardiac Insight. We are excited to support Premier’s efforts to enhance patient care,” says Bob Odell, Cardiac Insight President and Chief Operating Officer. “Adoption of digital health is at an all-time high, as health care systems further prioritize quality care and seek out new methods and technology to provide efficient and effective care. Matching patient demand for timely, accurate results and staying cost effective for both patient and provider remain at the core of our business model as we continue to grow nationally. Our wearable ECG technology and proprietary software provides instant data, eliminating outsourcing costs and unnecessary wait times, which ultimately improves the quality of care by decreasing the time to overall diagnosis and treatment.”

The Cardea SOLO wearable single-use ECG sensor is typically applied to the patient in a hospital clinic or physician office. It can also be shipped directly to the patient for easy in-home application through Cardiac Insight’s Cardea SOLO convenient telehealth program. After an optimal seven-day wear period, the patient removes and returns their sensor to the cardiologist’s office by mail or in person. Cardea SOLO’s robust, algorithm-based ECG software produces a comprehensive report within five minutes to direct clinical decision-making reducing the overall time to diagnosis.

“The multi-year agreement with Premier will accelerate Cardiac Insight’s continued growth and rapid commercial expansion. We have doubled the number of patients served in the last year and remain committed to increasing access to providers and improving the quality of life for the patients we serve,” continues Odell.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, united an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

ABOUT CARDIAC INSIGHT, INC: Cardiac Insight, Inc. (www.cardiacinsightinc.com) is a leading U.S. digital healthcare innovation company specializing in the development of medical-grade, body-worn ECG sensor technology and automated cardiac analysis solutions through its proprietary algorithms and software platforms. The company’s products include the Cardea SOLO™ wearable ECG Sensor and Software Analysis System as well as the Cardea 20/20 ECG™ – the only resting ECG System designed for cardiac risk screening in active youth and athletes at all levels of play. Follow Cardiac Insight on Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest news and information.

Atrial fibrillation, often referred to as AFib, is the most common type of treated heart arrhythmia, with an estimated 2.7 to 6.1 million people in the U.S. living with this arrhythmia. While AFib itself is typically not life-threatening, complications from AFib if left untreated include increased risk for heart problems and heart failure, and increased risk for stroke. AFib is responsible for about one in seven strokes. Cardea SOLO™ ECG software quick detection enables care providers to immediately begin treatment.

